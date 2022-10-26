Read full article on original website
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Brandon W. Clark, 34 –...
No Arrest After Deadly Shooting in Laramie County
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road (about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns) at 3:03 p.m. and arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Reward Offered in Cheyenne Catalytic Converter Theft Case
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Tyrrell Auto Centers for information leading to the arrest of two individuals who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles at their Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the thefts occurred between 12:35 a.m. and...
CBI finishes facial composite of woman found deceased in Weld County in 1973
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation published a facial composite of a woman whose skeletal remains were found almost 50 years ago near Platteville.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office IDs deceased victim in Monday shooting case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deceased victim of a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 24. The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Alexander Frederick Papin II of Cheyenne. The victim was found after deputies responded to a report...
One dead following afternoon shooting, according to Laramie County Sheriff’s Office
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 24. According to a release from the department, deputies responded at around 3 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 43000 block of East I-80 Service Road.
Cheyenne Teen Still Missing 1 Month Later
The Cheyenne Police Department is still searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from home a month ago. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan "Jonny" Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. "He packed his...
Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'
The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
Cheyenne police seek public’s help with rash of window shootings
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of recent window shootings with BB guns. In a social media post, the department said there’s been a surge of this vandalism in the northeast area of Cheyenne. “As of today, we...
Facial Reconstruction Photo Released in Weld County Cold Case
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found four miles west of Platteville nearly 49 years ago. The agency posted a facial reconstruction photo of the woman on its Facebook page Thursday morning. According to the post, the caucasian woman's remains...
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Girl
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said Simones has been found. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl. According to a department Facebook post, Riley Simones was last seen wearing a red Central hoodie and blue jeans. The...
REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured
A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
Wyoming Man Who Impregnated Business Partner’s Teen Daughter Loses Court Appeal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man in prison for impregnating his business partner’s teenage daughter lost a court appeal Tuesday. Daniel Ivan Villafana, 32, appealed the Wyoming Supreme Court to overturn his 10-14 year prison sentence for sexual abuse of a minor. Villafana...
George Wienbarg: I Went Undercover For The Cheyenne Police Dept When I Was 17
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When we were growing up pot grew by the acre in the barrow ditches along Old US Hiway 30. Anyone with a pickup who knew what the stuff looked like could pick as much as they wanted and bring it to town to sell or give away.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Stolen Check Suspect
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of using stolen to make purchases in local stores. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the man in the above photo is believed to have used stolen...
