The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime in a game that they need to win in the worst way. The Buccaneers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring on their first offensive drive of the game, but things quickly cooled as they gained just 32-yards on final three drives of the first half, as compared to 120-yards on their first two drives that resulted in 10 points.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO