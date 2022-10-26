ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

A new development could spell trouble for the Eagles vs Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to improve upon their flawless record as they host their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Though these two teams have had contrasting seasons up to this point, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Jerry Jones hints at what kind of move Cowboys want to make

The Dallas Cowboys made a trade on Tuesday. Dallas acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys parted ways with a late draft selection in the deal. While that kind of trade won’t make the headlines, it was a necessary move. Dallas has a weakness...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident

Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Mike Leach comments on Vols head coach Josh Heupel

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is who he is today in part because of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Heupel transferred from Snow College in Utah to Oklahoma in the late 90s because of his visit with Leach. Leach, who was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 1999,...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Buccaneers: Tom Brady sets another NFL record

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime in a game that they need to win in the worst way. The Buccaneers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring on their first offensive drive of the game, but things quickly cooled as they gained just 32-yards on final three drives of the first half, as compared to 120-yards on their first two drives that resulted in 10 points.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Vols WR Cedric Tillman sends message to fans amid latest news

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman has practiced at “full speed” all week and has been cleared to play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Tillman, the leading returning wide receiver in the SEC entering the 2022 season,...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

NFL insider confirms suspicion surrounding Buccaneers’ star

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more bad news, on top of their loss last night to the Baltimore Ravens. After Shaq Barrett was carted to the locker room with what the team called an “ankle injury”, the notion was that it was another important Buccaneers defender that went down with an unfortunate injury.
TAMPA, FL

