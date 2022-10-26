Read full article on original website
Kentucky defensive coordinator admits there’s only one way the Wildcats can stop the Tennessee Vols’ offense
There’s plenty of discussion this week about how the Kentucky Wildcats plan to slow down the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Kentucky wants to go on long sustained drives that keep Tennessee’s offense off the field as much as possible. In theory, that’s a good approach to take against...
Steve Spurrier gives honest thoughts on Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols offense
Former Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier has had plenty of run-ins with the Tennessee Vols. Spurrier, who grew up in East Tennessee, has never been shy about taking a shot at the Vols. Whether it was “You can’t spell Citrus without UT” or Spurrier throwing...
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
A new development could spell trouble for the Eagles vs Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to improve upon their flawless record as they host their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Though these two teams have had contrasting seasons up to this point, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.
National media outlet united in prediction for Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in a huge SEC East showdown. A win for the Vols would set up a massive game with the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday in Athens that would likely determine the winner of the SEC East. If Kentucky wins,...
Jerry Jones hints at what kind of move Cowboys want to make
The Dallas Cowboys made a trade on Tuesday. Dallas acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys parted ways with a late draft selection in the deal. While that kind of trade won’t make the headlines, it was a necessary move. Dallas has a weakness...
Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter
What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
Saints’ star makes massive guarantee about game versus Raiders
The New Orleans Saints are in a rough patch. The defense has not played well over there last month. Injuries are piling up. They needed a leader to step up, and Alvin Kamara did that last week when he addressed the team after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Now,...
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year
College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
Former NFL superstar confirms he’ll be at Neyland for Tennessee vs Kentucky and he has one request
Former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson confirmed on Wednesday night that he’ll be at Neyland Stadium this weekend for the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. Johnson’s daughter is visiting Tennessee for an official track visit. She previously visited LSU when the Tigers and the Vols...
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
Mike Leach comments on Vols head coach Josh Heupel
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is who he is today in part because of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Heupel transferred from Snow College in Utah to Oklahoma in the late 90s because of his visit with Leach. Leach, who was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 1999,...
Cowboys: Jerry Jones is putting unreasonable pressure on one of his veteran players
The Dallas Cowboys are always the center of attention, in large part sometimes because of what team owner Jerry Jones says. On Friday, he was at it again. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. When discussing fifth-year wide receiver Michael Gallup, Jones made an eye-opening comment.
The Tennessee Vols have a major concern after the 2022 season, but they also have a solid solution
One of the main reasons why the Tennessee Vols‘ offense has been so explosive this season is the emergence of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The former four-star recruit has been a revelation this season as he’s quickly established himself as one of the best college football players in the nation.
The biggest reason outside of offense that the Tennessee Vols are still undefeated
The first thing that comes to mind when talking about the Tennessee Vols this season is their offense. Tennessee is averaging 50.1 points per game (No. 1 in the nation) through seven games this season. It’s safe to say that scoring points is the Vols’ strength and the biggest reason they’re undefeated.
Tennessee Vols defender sends tweet that shows he’s more than ready to take on Kentucky
If you’re worried that the Tennessee Vols are looking past the Kentucky Wildcats and thinking about their upcoming matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on November 5, a recent tweet from UT linebacker Roman Harrison should clear up any concern. Harrison, a senior from Georgia, sent a tweet early Friday...
Buccaneers: Tom Brady sets another NFL record
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime in a game that they need to win in the worst way. The Buccaneers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring on their first offensive drive of the game, but things quickly cooled as they gained just 32-yards on final three drives of the first half, as compared to 120-yards on their first two drives that resulted in 10 points.
Vols WR Cedric Tillman sends message to fans amid latest news
According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman has practiced at “full speed” all week and has been cleared to play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Tillman, the leading returning wide receiver in the SEC entering the 2022 season,...
NFL insider confirms suspicion surrounding Buccaneers’ star
Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more bad news, on top of their loss last night to the Baltimore Ravens. After Shaq Barrett was carted to the locker room with what the team called an “ankle injury”, the notion was that it was another important Buccaneers defender that went down with an unfortunate injury.
