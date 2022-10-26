ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC Sports

Krejci won't play vs. Blue Jackets after suffering upper body injury

The Boston Bruins welcomed a veteran forward back to the lineup Thursday night in Brad Marchand, and he didn't look rusty at all. The first-line left winger scored twice and picked up an assist as the Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at TD Garden. Unfortunately for the Bruins,...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Silver-Linings Playbook Starts with Price News

In an ideal world, Carey Price would still be playing in net for the Montreal Canadiens. Even though Price is not retiring officially speaking though, he made it very clear talking to the media earlier this week that his playing career is likely over, going so much as to mention the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup in a different capacity.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Senators, Sharks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there was a trade in the NHL on Thursday as the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins made a deal. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are not looking to go out and replace the injured Josh Norris. The San Jose Sharks have let the other teams in the NHL know that all of their players (sans one) are available and is the seat Sheldon Keefe is sitting on in Toronto officially hot?
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit

Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Couturier, Atkinson will remain out of lineup

Philadelphia Flyers forwards Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson will continue to remain out of the lineup for the foreseeable future. Both players are key cogs of the offense, but the Flyers will need to continue the navigation around injuries that have become all too common. Sean Couturier. Couturier not returning...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Power Play Is Holding Team Back

The Columbus Blue Jackets currently sit at 3-5, reeling after a loss to a struggling Arizona Coyotes team. Numerous issues are present within the team, including lackluster play between the pipes and a porous effort in the defensive zone. Still, the glaring issue involves special teams, and it is not...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Dominating 4-0 Win Over Blue Jackets

The biggest surprise through the first eight games of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is the Boston Bruins. Missing several key players who were beginning the season recovering from off-season surgeries, first-year coach Jim Montgomery was handed the keys from the Bruins’ front office and had to figure out a way to keep the Black and Gold’s head above water until they were fully healthy.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

4 Observations From Senators’ First 6 Games

After losing their first two games of the season, the Ottawa Senators have turned it on offensively and are undefeated since returning to home ice on Oct. 18. They’ve had convincing wins over the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, and the Dallas Stars. Six games into the season, there are a few observations to make on the outlook of the 2022-23 season. Here are four that have stood out above the rest.
The Hockey Writers

Ducks Have 3 Good Trade Targets to Improve Defense

When the Anaheim Ducks signed free agents Ryan Strome, John Klingberg and Frank Vatrano in the offseason, they proved to the fanbase that the front office was committed to improving. Since their opening-night victory at home over the Seattle Kraken, the product on the ice for the Ducks has not been up to snuff and fans are already calling for Dallas Eakins’ head on a silver platter.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Predators “Herd Line” Vital For Team’s Continued Success

Smashville took a deep sigh of relief on Thursday, Oct. 27 when the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues, 6-2, earning their first home win of the season and snapping a five-game losing streak. While some familiar faces finally hit the scoresheet, the “Herd Line” was the catalyst for the team’s success and eventual victory. The win was the 900th victory for the franchise.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Have Been Key to the Season’s Solid Start

The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a solid start to the 2022-23 season, with a 4-2-1 record. With a few new faces in the lineup, there are still some wrinkles to iron out. However, a few members of the team have been early standouts. Here are five players who are off to an impressive start.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways from Oilers’ First Road Win Against Blues – 10/26/22

After starting the NHL season with six consecutive games at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers won their first road outing of 2022-23 on Wednesday (Oct. 26) when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Enterprise Center. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a milestone goal, Jesse Puljujarvi got a much-needed goal, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Kraken Could Make the 2023 Playoffs

As we near the end of October, the league standings begin to take a more stable shape. With the instability of the Pacific Division, the possibility of playoff hockey in Seattle this season seems a tad more likely. That being said, certain things need to happen in order for this dream to become a reality.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return

As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Flames & Oilers Trade History Revisited

The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972. While the team was in Georgia, they had no interstate rivals like the two Pennsylvania teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers. Unlike the two teams previously mentioned, the Flames didn’t have a built-in rivalry until they relocated to southern Alberta in 1980.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From Islanders 3-0 Win Versus Rangers – 10/26/22

The New York Islanders were desperate to get back into the win column entering Wednesday night’s game. After three losses in a row where they were outscored 12-6, they stepped up against their New York rival. In the only matchup against the New York Rangers at USB Arena this season, the Islanders came away with a decisive 3-0 victory and moved to 3-4 on the season.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Four-Game Road Trip Provides Early Season Challenge

Eight games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the biggest surprise team might be the Boston Bruins. Beginning the season with key injuries, they have jumped out to a 7-1-0 record, including going 6-0-0 at the TD Garden. After completing their four-game homestand with a 5-1win over the Detroit Red Wings, they hit the road for a four-game road trip.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Jets Weekly: Connor’s Slow Start & Ehlers’ Injury

Welcome to the fourth installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets had an outstanding, drama-filled week of games. They currently sit in second...
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Marino Stealing the Show Early in 2022-23

The Devils’ acquisition of John Marino this offseason was a bit of a surprise. Defense was not a pressing need, especially on the right side, where they already had Dougie Hamilton and Damon Severson. As it turns out, general manager Tom Fitzgerald was right to make a move for the 25-year-old blueliner.
