Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Related
Downtown Houston is now home to a fall-themed patio with cozy cocktails
The C. Baldwin Hotel's new Fall Spritz Garden features live music and cozy cocktails.
KHOU
Country music band Little Big Town performs national anthem ahead of World Series Game 2
HOUSTON — Award-winning country band Little Big Town kicked off Game 2 of the 2022 World Series Saturday night. Throughout the years, the group has had several No. 1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking." Little Big Town has won nearly 20 awards for their music, including Grammys,...
houstoncitybook.com
Important Yet 'Overlooked,' 'The Wreckers' Debuts at HGO this Weekend
THIS WEEKEND, THE Houston Grand Opera presents Dame Ethel Smyth’s The Wreckers, an overlooked opera composed between 1902 and 1904 by an overlooked English composer, who famously took a two-year break from music to commit herself to the women’s suffrage movement. Directed by Louisa Muller and starring Grammy...
Things to do in Houston this weekend: Totally awesome new Lego exhibit opens downtown
No matter your age, check out Lego displays of everything from Windsor Castle and the Sydney Opera House to a version of the Delorean from "Back to the Future."
Houston Press
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
idesignarch.com
Spanish Contemporary Luxury Custom Home with Elegant Curb Appeal
Houston, Texas – Located in sought after Avalon Place in Houston, this white stucco Spanish Contemporary style custom home features impressive architecture and beautiful lush landscaping, providing amazing curb appeal. The contemporary elegant interiors include European wide plank White Oak hardwoods, limestone floors, columns and arches. The 6,000-square-foot home...
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD teacher Constance Howard makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle rounds
HOUSTON – After her impressive blind audition, Katy native Constance Howard returned to the stage of NBC’s hit singing competition ‘The Voice’ as part of Team Camila. The Franz Elementary School teacher chatted with Houston Life about what’s next for her after last night’s battle rounds and her message to her hometown fans.
houstoniamag.com
8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston
From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken
When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Burger
You can’t always get your hands on the fantastic Loro Cheeseburger (it’s only available until 6 p.m. daily), but when you do, be prepared to get them messy. The juice-dripping, prime grade beef patty comes stacked with a zippy, fatty red onion-brisket jam, gooey muenster cheese, creamy chili aioli and some lettuce for good measure. It’s stupid good, and it deserves to be paired with miso mustard crispy potatoes and an on-draft mandarin margarita, because you can.
cw39.com
World Series special Houston Astros Conchas at URBE
HOUSTON (KIAH) The on-site bakery at URBE turns out amazing cakes, cookies, churros, desserts and pastries, and during the World Series will have special Astros Conchas!. They are $3.50 each and $36 per dozen. Limited quantities. For large orders, call ahead so we can be sure to have them for you!
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
fox26houston.com
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews. Barstool Sports ‘El Presidente’ Dave Portnoy was in Houston last week inking some deals and chowing down on two local pizza joints. It was part of Dave’s famous "One Bite Review Series" of businesses across the country. FOX 26's Natalie Hee checked out those pizza joints to see for herself.
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA winner from Friendswood dismisses allegations that pageant was rigged in her favor
The Miss USA competition was allegedly rigged. “It’s just very unfortunate, all the allegations are swirling around the pageant right now,” said professional interview coach J.J. Smith. Smith is also the owner of WinnerViews Pageant Consultation. He attended the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on Oct. 3...
iheart.com
Houston Area Snags 4 Of 10 Spots On World's Best Chicken Fried Steaks List
Taste Atlas recently compiled a list of the best restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak. Naturally, Texas dominates the list completely. Bubba's Cooks Country in Dallas took the top spot, but Houston-area restaurants got 4 of the top 10. And if you want to stretch the definition to include Livingston (it's only like an hour's drive), we've got half of the world's best chicken fried steaks nailed down. Check out the full top ten below, and start making plans to hit any of these you haven't already tried.
papercitymag.com
Bold $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing
Natural light fills 8602 Fontainbleu Street from its numerous large windows. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. NextGen continues to bring some of the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and its latest showcase listing is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.
houstonfoodfinder.com
“Best Resort in Texas” Debuts Spacious Restaurant Patio, Presidential Suite & More
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, which was recently named “Best Resort in Texas” by Travel + Leisure, is getting close to finishing a years-long refresh. It just debuted a new patio, restaurant, catering menus and a special suite that was previously home to famous occupants. Nestled on 27 wooded acres at 111 North Post Oak, the resort showcased many of the new offerings on Tuesday, October 4 at a red-carpet VIP event. Here’s a rundown of the 43-year-old campus’s latest features.
Comments / 0