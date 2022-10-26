Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Hughes scores to back Vanecek, Devils beat Avalanche 1-0
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored on power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey in the Devils' 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Devils won for the fifth time in six...
NBC Sports
Krejci won't play vs. Blue Jackets after suffering upper body injury
The Boston Bruins welcomed a veteran forward back to the lineup Thursday night in Brad Marchand, and he didn't look rusty at all. The first-line left winger scored twice and picked up an assist as the Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at TD Garden. Unfortunately for the Bruins,...
The Hockey Writers
Stars’ Rookie Wyatt Johnston Making Strong Early Impression
The start of the Dallas Stars 2022-23 regular brings mixed emotions for those who follow the franchise closely. Beginning the campaign with points in five consecutive games while scoring 18 goals in four winning efforts instilled extreme optimism in the hearts of many. However, a lackluster end to a long road trip and an injury to the team’s best player, Miro Heiskanen, served as a “back to reality” moment. Still, there is one pleasant surprise that continues to bring about a buzz. That is the emergence of 19-year-old center Wyatt Johnston.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Silver-Linings Playbook Starts with Price News
In an ideal world, Carey Price would still be playing in net for the Montreal Canadiens. Even though Price is not retiring officially speaking though, he made it very clear talking to the media earlier this week that his playing career is likely over, going so much as to mention the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup in a different capacity.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Senators, Sharks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there was a trade in the NHL on Thursday as the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins made a deal. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are not looking to go out and replace the injured Josh Norris. The San Jose Sharks have let the other teams in the NHL know that all of their players (sans one) are available and is the seat Sheldon Keefe is sitting on in Toronto officially hot?
NBC Sports
Marchand will return from injury vs. Red Wings in surprising move
Brad Marchand is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup way ahead of schedule. The NHL's best all-around left wing had surgery on both hips in May and was expected to be out until Thanksgiving or potentially later. That timetable is no longer relevant because Marchand is making his 2022-23 season...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Have 3 Good Trade Targets to Improve Defense
When the Anaheim Ducks signed free agents Ryan Strome, John Klingberg and Frank Vatrano in the offseason, they proved to the fanbase that the front office was committed to improving. Since their opening-night victory at home over the Seattle Kraken, the product on the ice for the Ducks has not been up to snuff and fans are already calling for Dallas Eakins’ head on a silver platter.
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Oilers Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972. While the team was in Georgia, they had no interstate rivals like the two Pennsylvania teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers. Unlike the two teams previously mentioned, the Flames didn’t have a built-in rivalry until they relocated to southern Alberta in 1980.
Detroit News
Hard conversations part of Lalonde's dealings with Red Wings players
Detroit — There's been some tough discussions in the Red Wings' meeting rooms this week. Bad losses to New Jersey (6-2) and Boston (5-1) exposed a variety of issues, and coach Derek Lalonde has had to address it with different players. "I had some hard conversations with a lot...
The Hockey Writers
4 Observations From Senators’ First 6 Games
After losing their first two games of the season, the Ottawa Senators have turned it on offensively and are undefeated since returning to home ice on Oct. 18. They’ve had convincing wins over the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, and the Dallas Stars. Six games into the season, there are a few observations to make on the outlook of the 2022-23 season. Here are four that have stood out above the rest.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Kraken Could Make the 2023 Playoffs
As we near the end of October, the league standings begin to take a more stable shape. With the instability of the Pacific Division, the possibility of playoff hockey in Seattle this season seems a tad more likely. That being said, certain things need to happen in order for this dream to become a reality.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Hoping Studnicka Can Become NHL Regular After Trade
Thursday, Oct. 27, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they had acquired Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins for Michael DiPietro and the rights to Jonathan Myrenberg. This was the first trade between these two teams since Jan. 17, 2004, when the Canucks traded Jiri Slegr to the Bruins for future considerations. Here is a look at the player involved in the trade.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Dominating 4-0 Win Over Blue Jackets
The biggest surprise through the first eight games of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is the Boston Bruins. Missing several key players who were beginning the season recovering from off-season surgeries, first-year coach Jim Montgomery was handed the keys from the Bruins’ front office and had to figure out a way to keep the Black and Gold’s head above water until they were fully healthy.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Perron Decision Being Tested Early
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong made a difficult decision this offseason. Evaluating a team that had exploded the season prior offensively but struggled in front of its own net, he had to choose between two unrestricted free agents (UFAs) to keep on his team. One was a relative newcomer, Nick Leddy, whom Armstrong acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in the closing minutes of the trade deadline. The other was a beloved fan favorite, David Perron, who had played for five different NHL teams at that point in his career but only ever signed a contract with the Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Waiving Bellows the Latest in Bizarre Lamoriello Moves
Over the offseason, it was unclear whether Kieffer Bellows had a future on the New York Islanders roster. After three seasons with the team, he failed to establish himself as a regular but at 24 years old he showed signs of promise and proved he could contribute in a minor role to the forward unit.
theScore
Early impressions of Torts' Flyers, Price's impact, and McDavid vs. peers
John Tortorella, the face of the franchise, stood at the lectern Thursday night fresh off a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers and kept his answers short. "Yeah, we started slow. I thought we picked it up in parts of the second period, and then we just hung in there," the Philadelphia Flyers coach told reporters. Tortorella was shaking his head as he said the "hung in there" part.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Slow Starts Create Un-Winnable Pattern
The most disappointing thing about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent losses is that they’ve been avoidable. The team simply didn’t show up to play, and that cost them. They’d get behind; then, suddenly, when the circumstances of a game put them into a box, they put on some push and – almost – come back for a victory.
The Hockey Writers
Predators “Herd Line” Vital For Team’s Continued Success
Smashville took a deep sigh of relief on Thursday, Oct. 27 when the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues, 6-2, earning their first home win of the season and snapping a five-game losing streak. While some familiar faces finally hit the scoresheet, the “Herd Line” was the catalyst for the team’s success and eventual victory. The win was the 900th victory for the franchise.
Comments / 0