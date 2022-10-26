Read full article on original website
Judge grants restraining order for child forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
How to watch San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The San Jose State Spartans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. SJSU and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
True Freshman Tracker: Four Ducks see field in Cal victory
BERKELEY, Cali. — Oregon's true freshmen class continues to make contributions on Saturdays. Four players saw the field in the team's 42-24 win over California. Offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli were used, while running back Jordan James and Khamari Terrell recorded stats in the victory. Conerly,...
Chip Kelly on UCLA Bouncing Back Against Stanford
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked after his team's pretty decisive win over Stanford Saturday, the performance of running back Zach Charbonnet, the UCLA defense and bouncing back from the Oregon game.
San Jose, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in San Jose. The Yerba Buena High School volleyball team will have a game with Westmont High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00. The Gunn High School volleyball team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on October 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Ygnacio Valley High Football Team Loses 84-0, Coach Blasts Rival Team
On Friday night there was a football game between two Contra Costa Schools, College Park vs Ygnacio Valley High. The final score Friday night: College Park 84, Ygnacio Valley 0. The coach for Ygnacio is now blasting the other coach & team for "trying to reach 100 points." You can...
PODCAST: Instant reactions from Oregon's 42-24 victory over California
The No. 8 ranked Oregon Ducks traveled down to the Bay Area to take on the California Golden Bears Saturday afternoon, and despite a sloppy and inconsistent game the Ducks won 42-24. What were the main takeaways, injury reports, and key quotes from Oregon's postgame press conferences? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil break down the win and what it means for Oregon moving forward.
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week10!
SALINAS, Calif. — Soquel defeats Monte Vista Christian, 35-10 The Knights secure a perfect league record and the Mission Division title with this victory over the visiting Mustangs. Soquel will now have a bye week and prepare for the start of the CCS Playoffs in the second week of November. Monte Vista Christian falls to 1-4 in league play.
Oakland youth sports teams question where money went for new artificial turf planned 8 years ago
The concept was to install synthetic turf at a baseball and football field, so kids could use it year-round -- even during the rainy months. But the politicians have not lived up to their promises.
KCBS anchor John Evans retiring after long Bay Area radio career
SAN FRANCISCO - A longtime Bay Area radio voice is retiring after over 40 years on the air. John Evans finished his final shift at KCBS Radio Friday morning, ringing in the 5 o'clock hour followed by applause and cheers from coworkers. He's been the overnight anchor at the all-news...
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Enrollment Declines Concern Santa Clara Unified
Santa Clara Unified School District continues to monitor the enrollment numbers. Especially after opening three brand new schools, the District is watching these trends closely. Enrollment. Santa Clara Unified and school districts all over the Country are concerned about enrollment declines. At the Board of Trustees Meeting on Thursday, Oct....
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Union leaders call for ousting of Santa Clara mayor
A major union workers group is throwing its support behind a Santa Clara official running to replace current Mayor Lisa Gillmor—who advocated for prevailing wages not to be paid on a major development in the city. The Santa Clara and San Benito Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, a...
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
Update: San Jose woman succumbs to injury suffered in Wednesday night stabbing
SAN JOSE – A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a West San Jose Wednesday evening stabbing has succumbed to her injuries.The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, hours later she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive. No arrest has been made.The woman is the city's 30th homicide in 2022.
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow
A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard. NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be...
