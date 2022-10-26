ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

CBS Sports

How to watch San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The San Jose State Spartans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. SJSU and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
RENO, NV
247Sports

True Freshman Tracker: Four Ducks see field in Cal victory

BERKELEY, Cali. — Oregon's true freshmen class continues to make contributions on Saturdays. Four players saw the field in the team's 42-24 win over California. Offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli were used, while running back Jordan James and Khamari Terrell recorded stats in the victory. Conerly,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Instant reactions from Oregon's 42-24 victory over California

The No. 8 ranked Oregon Ducks traveled down to the Bay Area to take on the California Golden Bears Saturday afternoon, and despite a sloppy and inconsistent game the Ducks won 42-24. What were the main takeaways, injury reports, and key quotes from Oregon's postgame press conferences? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil break down the win and what it means for Oregon moving forward.
EUGENE, OR
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week10!

SALINAS, Calif. — Soquel defeats Monte Vista Christian, 35-10 The Knights secure a perfect league record and the Mission Division title with this victory over the visiting Mustangs. Soquel will now have a bye week and prepare for the start of the CCS Playoffs in the second week of November. Monte Vista Christian falls to 1-4 in league play.
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KCBS anchor John Evans retiring after long Bay Area radio career

SAN FRANCISCO - A longtime Bay Area radio voice is retiring after over 40 years on the air. John Evans finished his final shift at KCBS Radio Friday morning, ringing in the 5 o'clock hour followed by applause and cheers from coworkers. He's been the overnight anchor at the all-news...
San José Spotlight

San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting

Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Enrollment Declines Concern Santa Clara Unified

Santa Clara Unified School District continues to monitor the enrollment numbers. Especially after opening three brand new schools, the District is watching these trends closely. Enrollment. Santa Clara Unified and school districts all over the Country are concerned about enrollment declines. At the Board of Trustees Meeting on Thursday, Oct....
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose woman succumbs to injury suffered in Wednesday night stabbing

SAN JOSE – A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a West San Jose Wednesday evening stabbing has succumbed to her injuries.The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, hours later she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive. No arrest has been made.The woman is the city's 30th homicide in 2022.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow

A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard. NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be...
SANTA CLARA, CA
247Sports

247Sports

