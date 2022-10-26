Read full article on original website
Related
Try These Minnesota Fall Festive Drinks (Alcoholic and Non)
Fall is definitely my favorite holiday, and a fun way to celebrate a holiday is always making a festive drink. Whether it’s for a party, for you and a friend or partner, or just for yourself, you need to try these concoctions for Halloween, Thanksgiving, or a nice fall day.
Looking Out: Getting on-the-job training in babysitting
“I’m going to the Night Owl to see who’s there,” I say to my mom. I’m 16 years old and going to the teen hangout for a burger and a Coke in the evening is de rigeuer. My older siblings are off at college, so I’m enjoying the life of an only child.
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone
For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0