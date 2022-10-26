ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Digital Trends

Elon Musk shares stunning image of Starlink rocket launch

As the world’s media went into overdrive on Thursday night over news that Elon Musk had finally got his hands on Twitter, the man at the center of the frenzy was apparently looking the other way, enjoying the latest launch of one of his SpaceX rockets heading to orbit on another Starlink mission.
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine

Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
astaga.com

Almost 80% Deny Paying For Twitter Verification, Elon Musk Comments

Elon Musk plans to cost $20 per 30 days for the Blue verification mark on Twitter after he took over the social media firm on Thursday. Nevertheless, a brand new ballot signifies nearly 80% are unwilling to pay for the Blue verification mark on Twitter. Elon Musk additionally voted and finds the outcomes “fascinating.”
The Verge

George Hotz, iPhone hacker and Elon Musk antagonist, is leaving Comma AI

George Hotz is stepping down from Comma AI. The 32-year-old CEO, who rose to fame under his “geohot” hacker alias when just a teenager, made the announcement on his GitHub page, admitting that he doesn’t feel “capable” to continue running the driver assistance technology company he founded seven years ago.
protocol.com

Forget the US: Elon Musk’s real Twitter troubles come from abroad

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m listening to spooky music and thinking about how running a giant international company may actually require some sacrifices and compromises for Musk. Plus, questions are swirling about whether Russia hacked Liz Truss’ phone, and Lyft is both the savior of, and biggest liability for, a California ballot initiative.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: the unfulfilled promises pile up

Elon Musk is a fan of the science fiction writer Isaac Asimov. When his spacecraft company SpaceX successfully sent its Falcon Heavy rocket payload into orbit around the sun in 2018, the cargo included a digital copy of the author’s classic work: the Foundation trilogy. One of the main protagonists in that series is the Mule, a mutant, megalomaniacal telepath who uses his powers to inspire fanatical loyalty, upend history and conquer the galaxy. No one could miss that Mr Musk has a Mule-sized desire to own the future.
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.

