Elon Musk spent the weekend creating plans with his inner circle to lay off 25% of Twitter's staff, report says
Elon Musk plans to lay off around a quarter of Twitter's staff, The Washington Post reported. His team, led by Alex Spiro, and remaining Twitter senior execs spent the weekend crafting plans, per The Post. A source said the layoffs would focus on sales, product, engineering, legal, and trust and...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
Elon Musk is being forced to pay almost double for Twitter when its ‘only worth $25bn’, expert claims
ELON Musk is buying Twitter for nearly double what it's worth, an industry expert tells The U.S. Sun. The acquisition deal between billionaire Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter is expected to close this Friday. Musk offered to buy Twitter earlier this year for a whopping $44 billion –...
Elon Musk says paying Twitter $8 per month will get you a blue verified checkmark, fewer ads, and priority in tweet replies and search
Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's new verification system would be $8 per month. He said subscribers get priority in search, fewer ads, and would be able to post long-form video. The Verge previously reported that Musk was considering $20 per month for the subscription. Elon Musk offered new,...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Elon Musk Gets A Piece Of Advice From Raoul Pal As He Takes Over Twitter: 'Society Will Break Apart If AI Proliferates'
Economist Raoul Pal on Friday took to Twitter to discuss the need for content moderation and the perils of relying solely on artificial intelligence, or AI. We need blockchain ID and content authentication urgently, Pal said. Incidentally, Elon Musk, suggested after taking over Twitter, Inc. TWTR the social media platform...
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Ex-Vine staffers warn that the app's whole code will need to be rewritten and joke that Elon Musk should relaunch it with 69-second videos
Ex-technical lead at Vine warns that the app's whole code will need to be rewritten if Elon Musk wants to revive it. Some of the code for Vine is a decade old, Sara Beykpour — who led the app's shuttering — said. Rus Yusupov, one of Vine's founders,...
Digital Trends
Elon Musk shares stunning image of Starlink rocket launch
As the world’s media went into overdrive on Thursday night over news that Elon Musk had finally got his hands on Twitter, the man at the center of the frenzy was apparently looking the other way, enjoying the latest launch of one of his SpaceX rockets heading to orbit on another Starlink mission.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine
Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
astaga.com
Almost 80% Deny Paying For Twitter Verification, Elon Musk Comments
Elon Musk plans to cost $20 per 30 days for the Blue verification mark on Twitter after he took over the social media firm on Thursday. Nevertheless, a brand new ballot signifies nearly 80% are unwilling to pay for the Blue verification mark on Twitter. Elon Musk additionally voted and finds the outcomes “fascinating.”
The Verge
George Hotz, iPhone hacker and Elon Musk antagonist, is leaving Comma AI
George Hotz is stepping down from Comma AI. The 32-year-old CEO, who rose to fame under his “geohot” hacker alias when just a teenager, made the announcement on his GitHub page, admitting that he doesn’t feel “capable” to continue running the driver assistance technology company he founded seven years ago.
protocol.com
Forget the US: Elon Musk’s real Twitter troubles come from abroad
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m listening to spooky music and thinking about how running a giant international company may actually require some sacrifices and compromises for Musk. Plus, questions are swirling about whether Russia hacked Liz Truss’ phone, and Lyft is both the savior of, and biggest liability for, a California ballot initiative.
The Guardian view on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: the unfulfilled promises pile up
Elon Musk is a fan of the science fiction writer Isaac Asimov. When his spacecraft company SpaceX successfully sent its Falcon Heavy rocket payload into orbit around the sun in 2018, the cargo included a digital copy of the author’s classic work: the Foundation trilogy. One of the main protagonists in that series is the Mule, a mutant, megalomaniacal telepath who uses his powers to inspire fanatical loyalty, upend history and conquer the galaxy. No one could miss that Mr Musk has a Mule-sized desire to own the future.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
'The bird is freed' as Elon Musk now owns Twitter. What's next for the social media giant?
After months of legal wrangling and public acrimony, the on-again, off-again $44 billion deal closed Thursday, handing control of Twitter to Elon Musk
