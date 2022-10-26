ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

KRLD News Radio

Poll watchers show up toting guns

Included in multiple reports of possible intimidation of early voters in Arizona was one about armed poll watchers in tactical gear. Experts are worried about voter and election worker safety during the midterms.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Out-of-state voter registered in Scottsdale having issues receiving ballot

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A University of Southern California student says he hasn’t received his mail-in ballot. Logan Barth is a registered voter in Scottsdale, Arizona, but is currently taking courses at USC. He requested a mail-in ballot in September and was told by the Maricopa Elections it was mailed out on October 12, but it never arrived.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona

PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns

Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
TUCSON, AZ
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler approves public housing development project for seniors

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council on Thursday approved an agreement to co-develop an affordable housing site in the East Valley. A five-acre site located at the southeast corner of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard will have about 157 housing units once completed by early 2025, the city of Chandler said in a press release.
CHANDLER, AZ

