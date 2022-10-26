Read full article on original website
Poll watchers show up toting guns
Included in multiple reports of possible intimidation of early voters in Arizona was one about armed poll watchers in tactical gear. Experts are worried about voter and election worker safety during the midterms.
Getting to know First Congressional District candidates David Schweikert, Jevin Hodge
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ABC15 is hearing from congressional candidates in the newly created District One race. It used to be Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. The new District One lines cover Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Paradise Valley, and Fountain Hills. Democratic candidate and Arizona native, Jevin Hodge, is squaring off...
Groups ask appeals court to stop individuals gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to surveil voters
A federal appeals court was asked on Friday night to issue an emergency order blocking individuals from gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to record voters.
Judge denies request for temporary restraining order in Arizona voter intimidation case
A federal judge rejected a request by a retirees' association that he issue a temporary restraining order targeted at conduct outside of Arizona drop box locations that some voters have described as intimidating.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
gilaherald.com
Voters testify to fear at ballot drop boxes, urge judge to halt monitors
WASHINGTON – A federal judge could rule as early as Friday on a request to ban groups that have been monitoring ballot drop boxes, in response to voters who testified Wednesday to feeling intimidated as they cast their ballots. The lawsuit by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and...
AZFamily
Out-of-state voter registered in Scottsdale having issues receiving ballot
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A University of Southern California student says he hasn’t received his mail-in ballot. Logan Barth is a registered voter in Scottsdale, Arizona, but is currently taking courses at USC. He requested a mail-in ballot in September and was told by the Maricopa Elections it was mailed out on October 12, but it never arrived.
fox10phoenix.com
Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona
PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers
Groups also want a judge to stop Clean Elections USA members from following voters and taking photos and videos of them.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns
Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
AZFamily
On Your Side shows how to track your early ballot in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’ve mailed in your ballot, you might wonder, “Did my ballot get there? Was it counted? Was it lost?” Maricopa County says you don’t have to worry because you can actually track your ballot. Election officials tell On Your Side...
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' Phoenix campaign office burglarized
The office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, according to a statement from her representatives.
Arrest made in Hobbs Campaign office break-in, candidates react
An arrest was announced Thursday in a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Chandler approves public housing development project for seniors
PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council on Thursday approved an agreement to co-develop an affordable housing site in the East Valley. A five-acre site located at the southeast corner of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard will have about 157 housing units once completed by early 2025, the city of Chandler said in a press release.
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
Deadliest summer of the year for heat in Arizona
There’s never been a summer in Arizona like the one that just passed as the state hit a grim milestone. The state that boasts the Grand Canyon confirmed that 2022 was the deadliest summer ever recorded, with 359 heat-related deaths logged.
fox10phoenix.com
Attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband raises questions over dangers political leaders face
PHOENIX - On Oct. 28, a violent incident that left the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband injured highlighted the dangers of political leaders and their families face everyday, while the leaders are in office. Violent incident left Paul Pelosi with serious injuries. According to Associated Press sources,...
