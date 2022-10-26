ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FUN 107

‘Tootsie’ Brings Laughs to Providence Stage This Weekend

Providence is in for some laughs this weekend as Tootsie takes the stage at Providence Performing Arts Center. This Halloween weekend may be full of scares and screams, but if you are looking for a great laugh, you should grab some tickets to see this show, whose Dustin Hoffman film version you might recall.
PROVIDENCE, RI
providencedailydose.com

Monster Tunnel Dash — Sunday

The Providence Monster Dash includes both a 5K for adults and a kids dash; all are encouraged to dress up. The adult route begins and ends on South Water Street and takes participants through the zombie-infested bus tunnels. Online registration ends 10/29/22 at 7pm. No refunds. No pets allowed. Baby...
thebeveragejournal.com

Coast Guard House Hosts Château d’Esclans Brunch

The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett hosted a Château d’Esclans rosé wine brunch in conjunction with celebrations hosted across multiple on-premise venues as part of Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival 2022. Château d’Esclans is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez and run by acclaimed winemaker Sacha Lichine, whose vision to create the greatest rosés in the world continued to fuel the “Rosé Renaissance.” Hosted at its Anchor Room, with scenic ocean views, the Coast Guard House team welcomed guests with a curated menu of pairings set to showcase Whispering Angel, Rock Angel and Garrus, each a unique expression of Provence rosé.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s store in Providence set to open in November

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The new Trader Joe’s store in Providence is set to open at the beginning of next month. The doors to the store on South Main Street will open on Nov. 3. According to a release from the company Thursday, there will be a brief...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

NP Trick-or-Treat Trail returns bigger and better

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Resident Erin Nascimento’s EJ’s North Providence Trick-or-Treat Trail, a map families can use to find addresses of people passing out candy, is back for a third year. Nascimento originally started the town-wide trail in North Providence during 2020’s COVID Halloween season, doing so after...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Caught in Southie

Grave Situation in Southie

What is it about Halloween that make cemeteries that much spookier? Maybe it’s the bare tree branches that line them or the fact that night falls so early in late October. It’s the time of year when you call cemeteries graveyards and you wonder – is that place haunted?
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two people displaced after fire at Burrillville home

BURRILLVILLE (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning. According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street. When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside through […]
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA
FUN 107

A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer

Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Plenty of crystal apples still to be found in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed. The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more...
SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Providence Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall.  12 News was there and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape.  No other details are being released at this time.  This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]

