US News and World Report
Germany Tells Serbia: You Have to Choose Between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. "The need for a decision is coming to a...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
US News and World Report
Finland Urges Turkey, Hungary to Swiftly Approve Swedish, Finnish NATO Bids
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of the NATO defence alliance. Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications. "All eyes are now on...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Conflict, Sanctions Set to Blow Hole in Russia's Finances
(Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations. That will put an ever greater strain on the Kremlin's...
US News and World Report
Putin: We Are Not Ending Participation in Grain Export Deal, Just Suspending It
(Reuters) - Russia is not ending its participation in a deal to export much-needed Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. Putin's comments were his first since Moscow announced on Saturday it was freezing participation in the United Nations-brokered Black...
US News and World Report
North Korea Says U.S.-South Korea Drills 'Can No Longer Be Tolerated'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. The United States and...
US News and World Report
Portugal Likely to Scrap Much-Criticised 'Golden Visa' Scheme, PM Says
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal is likely to scrap its "golden visa" programme giving wealthy foreigners residence rights, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, saying that the 10-year-old scheme had already fulfilled its role. The Authorisation of Residence for Investment Activity for people from non-EU countries, commonly known as the...
US News and World Report
Don't Expect Putin to Fall Anytime Soon, Says Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has been weakened by his decision to invade Ukraine, but a change in power at the top in Russia is unlikely any time soon due to the autocratic nature of its political system, a Western official said on Wednesday. Putin, the longest-serving paramount Kremlin...
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Picks Nazi-Armband Lawmaker as Junior Minister
ROME (Reuters) -Galeazzo Bignami, a lawmaker of the rightist Brothers of Italy party who sparked outrage in 2016 after a newspaper published a picture of him wearing a Nazi swastika on his left arm, was named junior infrastructure minister on Monday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who personally announced Bignami's appointment...
US News and World Report
Finland and Sweden Hopeful Hungary Will Ratify NATO Applications
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Finland's president Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday he was counting on Hungary to ratify the Nordic country's NATO application after he had talked on the phone with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "Good that Finland can count on Hungary in our NATO ratification. I look forward to further...
US News and World Report
Putin: Attacks on Ukraine Infrastructure 'Not All We Could Have Done'
(Reuters) - Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Monday were in part a response to a drone attacks on the Black Sea fleet over the weekend, President Vladimir Putin said, indicating more action could follow. "That's not all we could have done," he told a televised news conference. (Reporting by...
US News and World Report
Videos Showing Iranian Crackdown on Protesters Go Viral as Anger Grows
DUBAI (Reuters) -Videos on social media showing Iranian security forces severely beating protesters have gone viral as anger grows at a widening crackdown with arrests of prominent figures from rappers to economists and lawyers aimed at ending seven weeks of unrest. Protests ignited by the death in morality police custody...
US News and World Report
China Will Support Pakistan in Stabilising Its Financial Situation - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to support Pakistan as it tries to stabilise its financial situation, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday, during a visit by Pakistan's prime minister to Beijing. Pakistan had been struggling with a balance of payments crisis even before devastating floods...
US News and World Report
Russia: West Must Stop 'Encouraging Provocations' to Avoid Nuclear Disaster
(Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers was its first priority, but accused the West of "encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction". Western capitals have said Moscow is behind a ramping up of nuclear rhetoric since Russia invaded Ukraine in February...
US News and World Report
Iran Nuclear Deal 'Has No Future' - Senior German Coalition Party Official
BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers "has no future and is not in line with reality", a senior official in Germany's Free Democrats (FDP), junior partner in the ruling coalition, told two online news outlets in an interview published on Wednesday. Bijan Djir-Sarai, general secretary of...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian Forces Repel Offensive in Donetsk Region
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. Zelenskiy said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had undertaken the action, but did not say where the clash had occurred. "Today they...
US News and World Report
Worries Over Germany's China Dependency Overshadow Scholz Trip
BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make Scholz the...
‘Dark clouds’: One of the world’s biggest shipping companies has a stark recession warning for the global economy in its latest earnings report
When Maersk issues a warning about global trade, listen.
