Corn: 2 to 3 cents higher. Soybeans: 4 to 7 cents higher. Wheat: HRW and SRW 8 to 14 cents higher, spring wheat 7 to 9 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures rose to highs for the week overnight on global supply concerns. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat higher. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.7% as the market narrowed a gap with U.S. soyoil prices, while front-month crude oil futures were up more than $1. U.S. stock index futures signal a firmer open, while the U.S. dollar index is up around 650 points this morning after earlier falling to a five-week low.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO