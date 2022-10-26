Read full article on original website
Related
profarmer.com
Ahead of the Open | October 27, 2022
Corn: 2 to 3 cents higher. Soybeans: 4 to 7 cents higher. Wheat: HRW and SRW 8 to 14 cents higher, spring wheat 7 to 9 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures rose to highs for the week overnight on global supply concerns. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat higher. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.7% as the market narrowed a gap with U.S. soyoil prices, while front-month crude oil futures were up more than $1. U.S. stock index futures signal a firmer open, while the U.S. dollar index is up around 650 points this morning after earlier falling to a five-week low.
profarmer.com
First Thing Today | October 27, 2022
Firmer price tone this morning... Wheat futures built on Wednesday’s gains overnight amid global supply worries, while the corn and soybean markets followed to the upside. As of 6:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading 2 to 3 cents higher, soybeans are mostly 3 to 6 cents higher and wheat futures are 11 to 15 cents higher. Front-month crude oil futures are modestly firmer, while the U.S. dollar index is more than 300 points higher this morning.
profarmer.com
Mortgage Rates Above 7% Significantly Impacting U.S. Housing Market
Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'violently assaulted' by assailant at home. USDA daily export sales: 126,000 metric tons of soybeans to China during the 2022-2023 marketing year; 198,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to Spain during the 2022-2023 marketing year. Russia continued its assault on Ukraine’s electric grid...
Comments / 0