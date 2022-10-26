ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers LB T.J. Watt continues to work his way back from injury

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
Never fear, help is on the way.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a partially torn pectoral in the final moments of the Steelers Week One win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Since being out, the Steelers defense has been a shell of its former self and the team has gone 1-5. But on Wednesday, Watt was seen on the field going through a workout on the practice field.

This is in addition to the workout Watt did on Sunday night in pregame before the Steelers took on the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Mike Tomlin has already said it is highly unlikely we see Watt this week but with the bye week following this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, it really feels like he could return when the Steelers take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Watt, when healthy, is one of the best all-around defenders in the NFL. If the Steelers have any hope of salvaging the season after the bye week, Pittsburgh needs Watt at full strength.

