Applied Industrial Technologies said Thursday that its sales and earnings saw robust increases during the first quarter of its new fiscal year. The Cleveland-based distributor of motion, fluid power and other industrial components said net sales rose from $892 million in the previous first quarter to $1.1 billion in the latest three-month window, an increase of more than 19%. Sales were up 19.4% on an organic basis, which excluded a slight increase due to acquisitions and a decline due to foreign currency rates.

2 DAYS AGO