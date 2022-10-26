Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%
Amazon's shares dropped almost 20% after the company forecasted lighter-than-expected Q4 sales. Amazon's third-quarter results came closer to analysts' expectations. The tech giant posted operating income of $2.5 billion, down from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021. Amazon couldn't save Big Tech. The ecommerce king's shares were down more...
Microsoft profits down 14% as Windows hit by weak PC sales
Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 14% drop in profit for the July-September quarter compared to the same time last year, reflecting a weak market for personal computers affecting its Windows business. The company reported quarterly net income of $17.6 billion, or $2.35 per share, which still slightly beat Wall Street expectations despite undershooting last year’s results. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $50.1 billion in the quarter, up 11% from last year, also beating expectations. Analysts expected Microsoft to earn $2.31 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion for the quarter.
Grainger Sales Up 17%, Earnings 46%
Grainger posted increases in sales, earnings and profits in the third quarter, prompting the nation’s top industrial distributor to again raise its outlook heading into the final three months of the year. The company’s net sales eclipsed $3.9 billion, a nearly 17% increase over the $3.4 billion in the...
Applied Industrial Technologies Sales Up 19%, Earnings Up 45%
Applied Industrial Technologies said Thursday that its sales and earnings saw robust increases during the first quarter of its new fiscal year. The Cleveland-based distributor of motion, fluid power and other industrial components said net sales rose from $892 million in the previous first quarter to $1.1 billion in the latest three-month window, an increase of more than 19%. Sales were up 19.4% on an organic basis, which excluded a slight increase due to acquisitions and a decline due to foreign currency rates.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. The run of historically high earnings is boosting rewards for shareholders, while also keeping the oil industry in the cross-hairs of governments grappling with the high cost of energy. Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.
Shrinkflation is boosting Coca-Cola’s bottom line
Despite the rising prices of most consumer packaged goods, Coca-Cola has gained the favor of budget-conscious consumers by offering smaller packs — tapping into the phenomenon known as shrinkflation. Its global unit case volume grew 4%, according to its third-quarter earnings report, which indicates that consumers are buying more...
Meta Announces Second Straight Quarter Revenue Losses
Meta posted a revenue decline for the second straight quarter, while its Reality Labs division, which includes its headsets and metaverse product, has lost $9 billion over the last three quarters. Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, didn’t have a great third quarter. Per CNBC, Meta posted a revenue...
Pinterest shares soar on third-quarter revenue beat as it bucks online ads trend
Pinterest beat on both revenue and earnings per share. The company bucked the trend in online advertising, which has taken a toll on rivals like Meta and Snap. Pinterest posted a loss of $65 million. Here's how the company did. Earnings: 11 cents per share (adjusted) vs. 6 cents per...
Shell reports second-highest quarterly profit ever
British oil and gas giant Shell reported $9.5 billion in third-quarter profits Thursday, more than doubling its profits from the same period last year, amid high gas prices. It’s the second-highest quarterly profit in the company’s history, down only from the second quarter of 2022, when Shell reported $11.5 billion in profit. The company has already raked in more than $30 billion this year, on track to smash its annual profit record, which was set in 2008.
Major Airlines Rake in Record Q3 Revenues, Still Short on Workforce
Despite talks of a recession in the broad economy amid record inflation, fluctuating fuel prices, or even a hard to fix workforce challenges, the commercial airlines market is still booming. [Courtesy: Republic Airlines]. All the major U.S. airlines have reported their third-quarter earnings now, and despite talks of a recession...
Apple’s iPhone Sales Fuel Record Profits, Despite Recession Fears and China Worries
Apple today (Oct. 27) reported record revenue and profit for the three months ending ended Sept. 24, thanks to strong sales of iPhones despite broadly sluggish demand for consumer electronics and growing fears of a global recession. Apple’s quarterly revenue was just above $90 billion, up 8 percent from the...
2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield
Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks.
Columbia Sportswear Q3 Sales Up 19% to Record $955 Million
Columbia said late inventory receipts and slower consumer demand resulted in order cancellations and higher inventory levels. In a Nutshell: Columbia Sportswear Company, a multi-brand marketer of outdoor, active and lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, on Thursday said based on strong third quarter performance, it was reiterating its full year outlook for net sales of $3.44 billion to $3.50 billion, representing growth of 10 percent to 12 percent compared to 2021. Net income is expected to still be $315 million to $340 million. Expectations for operating income were lowered to $410 million to $443 million from the prior $415...
2 Risky Stocks to Avoid During Q3 Earnings Season
Since various headwinds, including high inflation and interest rate hikes, are expected to impact technology earnings in the third quarter significantly, investors are advised to steer clear of shares of...
Coca-Cola (KO) Exceeds Earnings Estimates, but Here Are the 5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now
Consumer staples stocks are beating the broader market this year and analysts say these five names are poised for more outperformance ahead.
