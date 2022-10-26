If you've been to Moncus Park in Lafayette yet, one of the first things you probably noticed is the big hill smack dab in the middle of the park. Of course, they don't call us "The Flats" for no reason. So when you step onto the property for the first time and expect to see acres of non-hilly, lush land and you get hit with this "mountain," it kind of makes you take a step back.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO