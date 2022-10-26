Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette
The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend.
Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?
If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum
The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups. Dave Hostetter, who served as the curator of the planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum for 40 years, was made aware of some mock-ups of some space equipment that was to be discarded at another museum.
Halloween Night Weather in Lafayette Looks Perfect for Trick-or-Treating
It's hard to plan for Halloween when weather patterns this time of year can be unpredictable. Will it be in the 80s? Will it be raining? Could we expect a late-season hurricane? Those cool, clear autumn nights sometimes don't make their way here until November. But it looks like we're...
Heymann Performing Arts Center may have a new location
Members of Lafayette's Consolidated Government are working with city officials to find a new location for the Heymann.
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
How a typo led to a Louisiana following for a Michigan couple's Icelandic adventures
Celeste White, of Lafayette, says that with the first email, she knew that Norm and Paula's Icelandic adventure was solid gold. "I know no one named either Norm or Paula. I knew that I could not possibly know these people," she said. By the second email, she considered responding and...
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be. As you'll see below, the sun is beaming into the church and on the wall behind the pulpit appears to be an image.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette
Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars.
The Big Hill at Moncus Park Now Has an Official Name
If you've been to Moncus Park in Lafayette yet, one of the first things you probably noticed is the big hill smack dab in the middle of the park. Of course, they don't call us "The Flats" for no reason. So when you step onto the property for the first time and expect to see acres of non-hilly, lush land and you get hit with this "mountain," it kind of makes you take a step back.
Power Rankings: The Best Pizza Joints In SW Louisiana
Our Sports Director, Patrick Frey, loves food and I do too, so today we'll cover his top five pizza joints in SWLA. A great pizza has to be slightly greasy and made with quality fresh ingredients. The make-or-break for me is the pizza sauce. I don't mind a hint of sweetness in the sauce, but you got my return business if your sauce is savory and slightly spicy.
Furever Home Friday: Meet Koda! He is Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Centers Pet of the Week
Jada Duhon and Kelly Murphy with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon to introduce us to Koda, he is looking for his Furever Home. Click here to adopt him. Koda is a Catch! Koda is a 4 year old male Boxer/ Terrier mix. He...
New McDonald’s Update In Broussard, LA
Back in May of this year, we posted that a new McDonald’s would be coming soon to Broussard at the 200 Block of Saint Nazaire Road. It’s been a few months and the construction has come a decent way toward looking like the new McDonald’s look which we predicted. See previous post on this project — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/new-mcdonalds-coming-soon-on-saint-nazaire-road-in-broussard-la/
Lafayette resident asks for help in locating stolen dog
A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog named King Gorilla. The German Sheppard has been embedded with a chip.
Head To Opelousas For A Fright! 2nd Annual Haunted House Taking Place Through Halloween
Layne Herpin and Saige Vasseur, joined News15 at Noon to share about a scare-tastic event taking place in Opelousas. St. Landry Parish Government is hosting their 2nd Annual Haunted House at the Yambilee Building. Head To Opelousas For A Fright! 2nd Annual Haunted House Taking Place Through Halloween. Layne Herpin...
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
They Needed A Bigger Net
A number of residents of the Lake Area and Cameron Parish marveled at recent photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association that showed an enormous untethered net that was packed full of fish and floating abandoned off the Cameron Coast. The photos were taken off Holly Beach. The CCA estimated...
Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
