Alvin Kamara’s Tweet Sparks Controversy Among Saints Fans Concerning a Trade to the Eagles
It's no secret that the Saints have struggled over the first seven weeks of the season with a record of 2-5. The team has looked stagnant at times on offense and the defense looks like it has a hard time stopping anyone right now. The team's struggles have only added to the controversy of some of its high-profile players.
Carroll High Football Coach and Seven Assistants Suspended for Rest of 2022 Season
A Louisiana high school football coach and eight of his assistants have been suspended for their team's season and playoffs. On Wednesday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the suspension of Carroll High School's head football coach Brandon Landers after a physical altercation took place during last Thursday's game against Franklin Parish.
How a grass-fed cow, avoiding eating 'for taste' is boosting some Detroit Lions players
One of the first things DeShon Elliott did when he moved to Detroit this summer was put out a call to find a personal chef on Twitter. Elliott, in his first season as a starting safety with the Detroit Lions after four years with the Baltimore Ravens, had used a private chef on...
