San Jose’s Newest Residents: Adorable Capybara Sisters Move In
They are known as the largest living rodents in the world and now two 1-year-old capybara sisters call Happy Hollow Zoo and Park in San Jose home. The capybara sisters were born at Abeline Zoo in Abeline, Texas, early in October and were transferred to Happy Hollow at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Capybara Species Survival Plan.
Check Out SF Chinatown’s Brand New Lanterns
San Francisco’s Chinatown has some brand new illuminating art. Lantern Stories: San Francisco is a new public art installation of 29 illustrated lanterns by award-winning interdisciplinary artist Yu-Wen Wu was installed in October 2022 and illuminates San Francisco Chinatown’s history, culture, and community. Creating a luminous canopy on the 600 block of Grant Avenue, the lanterns relate the long and fraught history and legacy of Chinese immigration in the U.S. They feature images of actor Bruce Lee, author Amy Tan, journalist Helen Zia, pioneer restaurateur Cecilia Chang and others.
SF Tops National Geographic’s “Best of the World” Destinations for 2023
Thanks to National Geographic for naming San Francisco to their annual list of the world’s best destinations for travelers, 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, and we couldn’t agree more. San Francisco made this year’s list as a fantastic family-friendly destination under their Family: Inspiring Journeys for...
“Get Your Funk on Fridays” Halloween Party (SF)
Playing Funk, Disco and Global Grooves every Friday at Blackthorn in the inner sunset. Join us Friday for a social Halloween Edition of Get Your Funk on Fridays. We can’t wait to see all of your amazing costumes!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
San Jose’s Epic “Pixar” 2022 Halloween House (Oct. 29-31)
San Jose’s Epic “Pixar” 2022 Halloween House (Oct. 29-31) Visit the Albertson Halloween House, a do-it-yourself community-supported project, located in downtown San Jose. The house typically welcomes 800–1500 trick-or-treaters and their parents annually and has been a source of family fun since 2002. The theme for...
SF’s Halloween Beer & Comedy Festival 2022
San Francisco’s iconic Speakeasy Brewery throws open its doors for a pop-up Halloween-themed outdoor comedy fest w/ $5 pints & rare flavors. Speakeasy Ales & Lagers has been defiantly brewing small batches of beer in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood since 1997. Come celebrate Halloween with a special...
The Bay Area’s 2022 “Haunted Car Wash” (Oct. 29-31)
The Bay Area’s 2022 “Haunted Car Wash” (Oct. 29-31) Forget regular old haunted houses, especially during this socially-distant times. How about a haunted car wash? Enjoy three days of fog-filled tunnels, spooky lights and creatures lurking at San Jose “Tunnel of Terror.”. Every year is a...
Tiki Bar + Fire Bowl: Halloween Comedy Night 2022 (SF)
Show is limited to 48 people per show. TROPICAL DRINKS: Drinks Menu has lots of fun tiki-inspired drinks like Mai Tais, Hurricanes and Mango Banana Coladas plus draft beer. It’s Shipwreck Saturday w/ $5 for selected shots. KOREAN FOOD POP-UP: Serving dishes like crazy spicy Korean ramen, bibimbap, veggie...
SF Skate Park Gets a $200K+ Makeover
The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department recently rolled out improvements to the Waller Street Skate Park, 751 Stanyan St.,—a project spearheaded by local skaters who helped shape its inclusive design that honors its street skateboarding roots. The skateboarding area on the eastern edge of Golden Gate Park has...
Halloween Grand Finale SOMA West Farmers Market
This Saturday October 29th is the Halloween Grand Finale SOMA West Farmers Market! We are suuuuper stoked and also a little sad to say goodbye! It’s been such a fun time getting to know each vendor and having access to such amazing local food and artisanal products this summer and fall.
“Nightmare in Chinatown” Halloween Bar Crawl (2022)
Join us in Chinatown for a Halloween bar crawl at Lion’s Den and 6+ other bars/clubs. Multiple dance floors, fun side quests, and great ppl. Dajia hao, annyeong, konichiwa, we got a good one for you. This will be our fourth and biggest party in SF (300+ on eventbrite). Our community is growing and we’re excited to bring everyone back together for an amazing Halloween Costume Party/Bar Crawl in Chinatown, SF.
“Space Explorers: The Infinite” VR Experience in Richmond (Oct. 13-Nov. 30)
Space Explorers: The Infinite, is the world’s first and largest virtual reality experience about Space. Located at The Craneway Pavilion, the exhibit welcomes Space fanatics, experience-seekers, families and guests alike to journey into this one-of-a-kind immersive experience and witness Space like never before. Through this interactive excursion, guests will be taken on a 60-minute journey into Space as they roam freely within a full-scale 3D replica of the International Space Station (ISS). Explorers will be welcomed to interact with objects aboard the ISS, admire breathtaking sights of Earth that only a handful have ever seen before, and experience firsthand what life is like in Space as they witness real astronauts going about their daily routines – all without ever leaving the ground.
SF’s Polk Street “Trick or Treat” Trail 2022
Join Discover Polk CBD, Russian Hill Neighbors, & Lower Polk CBD for an afternoon of family-focused Halloween fun up and down Polk Street. From 11am to 3pm, we’ll have child (candy) and adult (e.g. wine tastes, tiny beers, and cheese samples, etc.) trick-or-treating at dozens of Polk Street merchants from Union Street to all the way to Geary!
Trick-or-Treat & Candy Scavenger Hunt at SF’s Historic Ferry Building (2022)
Join in the Halloween fun and visit the Ferry Building on Sunday, October 30th from 11am – 2pm for Trick-or-Treating inside the Marketplace while supplies last!. Win an extra special candy prize by completing our scavenger hunt, have your face painted, tarot cards read, make a seasonal craft with your family and watch a live pumpkin carving demonstration. Costumes encouraged!
