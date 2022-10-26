Space Explorers: The Infinite, is the world’s first and largest virtual reality experience about Space. Located at The Craneway Pavilion, the exhibit welcomes Space fanatics, experience-seekers, families and guests alike to journey into this one-of-a-kind immersive experience and witness Space like never before. Through this interactive excursion, guests will be taken on a 60-minute journey into Space as they roam freely within a full-scale 3D replica of the International Space Station (ISS). Explorers will be welcomed to interact with objects aboard the ISS, admire breathtaking sights of Earth that only a handful have ever seen before, and experience firsthand what life is like in Space as they witness real astronauts going about their daily routines – all without ever leaving the ground.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO