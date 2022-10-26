The Uncle Ardy Foundation, Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, Hot Rod, and MGA Consulting Inc. team up to end homelessness in Los Angeles

Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Bridging the Gap– Pacific Bridge Arts Looks to Offer Asian Musicians a Leg Up
Bridging the Gap — Pacific Bridge Arts Looks to Offer Asian musicians a leg up: On Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Intercrew restaurant in Los Angeles in conjunction with the Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, an event called A Night to Remember: A Celebration of Asian Americans in Music will take place. While it’s a private event, it still promises to be a significant and important night for the students receiving scholarships on the night, as well as Asian American artists in general.
L.A. Weekly
Former L.A. City Councilwoman Roz Wyman Dies At 96
Former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Rosalind “Roz” Wyman died at her L.A. home Wednesday at the age of 96. In 1953, at the age of 22, Wyman was the second woman to ever be elected to the Los Angeles City Council and the youngest ever, a feat that still stands to this day.
L.A. Weekly
A Tequila Master Class In The Green Room And Bubbles At Buvette – Here’s What’s Popping Up
Sherman Oaks wine and cocktail bar Buvette, co-owned by sommelier Rebecca Phillips, who also co-owns Studio City wine bar Vintage Wine + Eats, will flip the concept into a sparkling wine bar this week starting today. There will be an expanded menu of all things bubbly, including various natural and...
L.A. Weekly
Killer Nights: Where to Dance Your Head Off This Weekend
In Hollywood the bigger clubs also boast the usual bounty of boo-gie nights. The Fonda (Alice Glass’ Traumabond Tour), Avalon (Emo Nite, Gasolina), The Roosevelt, the Sunset Room, Bar Lis and Desert 5 Spot are all hosting some hot hullabaloos. Same goes for Downtown, where Elevate, The Continental Club has some clubby thrills. To see more, including events all over town, from Silver Lake to Santa Monica, click our hyperlinks or go to Eventbrite’s L.A. category: HERE.
L.A. Weekly
City Council Votes To Censure de Leon and Cedillo
The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to censure Councilmembers Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and former member Nury Martinez. The censure is a public rebuke of the three councilmembers involved in the controversial leaked recording earlier this month, and was the only remaining legal move the council could make against the members. The council cannot remove, nor suspend the members and although Martinez already resigned, de Leon and Cedillo have remained, with no intention of stepping down.
L.A. Weekly
Danelle Aguirre Dead, Robert Chico Griffin Arrested after Rear-End Crash on Highway 71 [Corona, CA]
Man Arrested after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Corona Expressway. The Mexican State Police officials overturned the suspect, 46-year-old Griffin, to the California Highway Patrol investigators following the initial incident that occurred on August 15th, around 2:25 a.m. along the northbound Corona Expressway, north of Riverside (91) Freeway. Furthermore, according to the...
L.A. Weekly
Three Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 15 Freeway [Fontana, CA]
Three Pronounced Dead after Fiery Auto Collision near Sierra Avenue. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m., just south of Sierra Avenue. According to reports, the driver of a northbound vehicle veered into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. Upon arrival, California Highway Patrol officers found a...
