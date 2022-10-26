The Uncle Ardy Foundation, Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, Hot Rod, and MGA Consulting Inc. team up to end homelessness in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to censure Councilmembers Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and former member Nury Martinez. The censure is a public rebuke of the three councilmembers involved in the controversial leaked recording earlier this month, and was the only remaining legal move the council could make against the members. The council cannot remove, nor suspend the members and although Martinez already resigned, de Leon and Cedillo have remained, with no intention of stepping down.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO