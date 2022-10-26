Read full article on original website
Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Permitless carry laws in states including Kentucky, Idaho and Texas are creating a dilemma for police officers working the streets: They now have to decide, sometimes in seconds, if someone with the right to carry a gun is a danger. Advocates of the laws say they make people safer, because the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun. Opponents say that allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. The debate is unfolding as gun violence is on the rise nationwide.
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election. An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich's office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines led to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. The new opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count both early and Election Day ballots. They had pledged to pare back the effort on Wednesday after the secretary of state called it illegal.
School bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bus driver for a Washington, D.C., elementary school has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch in northern Virginia on a field trip. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said nine children were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The bus was carrying 44 children and four adults Thursday back to the school after a field trip to a farm in Centreville, Virginia. Police said the bus drove into a ditch. The 48-year-old driver from Suitland, Maryland, was charged after police say he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content well above the legal limit.
'Vicious, biased': Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the Huskies get their first win against the Eagles in 15 tries (1-12-2). Jurkovec started 12 of 19 for 155 yards with two interceptions and was injured trying to avoid a tackle midway through third quarter. He did not return following a brief visit to the sideline medical tent. Morehead went 7 for 16 for 75 yards in his place. The Huskies, back from their bye week, wasted little time getting on the board as Turner connected with Justin Joly for a 62-yard touchdown on the game’s third play.
