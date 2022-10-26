Just over ten years in the past, Samsung’s Galaxy Note discovered itself considerably scorned on account of its 5.3in display screen, on the time thought-about preposterously massive. Apple’s then CEO, Steve Jobs, couldn’t see the purpose of bigger telephones and wearily dismissed Samsung’s Galaxy S (which was smaller than the Note). “You can’t get your hand around it,” he stated, “no one’s going to buy that.” He was unsuitable, after all. Over the previous decade we’ve demanded ever-larger telephones as we’ve required them to do extra stuff, from gaming to navigation to video calls to workplace work. Their capability to be operated simply by one hand and a dextrous thumb now not issues. In reality, measurement issues. And the iPhone 14 Pro Max I’m clutching is huge in each sense; all the things from its display screen to its processor to its lenses represents an rise for Apple – and, crucially, it executes any process you select to throw at it with out breaking sweat.

