LATHAM, NY—The Niagara Cross Country team's opened the postseason on Saturday morning as they competed in the MAAC Championships hosted by Siena. Junior Braden York was the first Purple Eagle to come across the line as he turned in a career best time of 25:50.3. He finished 38th overall in the race. With his time, he became just the fourth runner in program history to break 26 minutes in an 8k race.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO