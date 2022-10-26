ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

NU Purple Eagles.com

Purple Eagles and Jaspers Play to 0-0 Draw

RIVERDALE, NY – The Purple Eagles (4-8-5, 3-2-4 MAAC) and Jaspers played to a 0-0 draw Saturday afternoon in MAAC men's soccer action from Gaelic Park. • Freshman keeper Jamie Barry would make a pair of saves in the first half to keep the Jaspers off the board. •...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

York Posts Career Best Time at MAAC Championships

LATHAM, NY—The Niagara Cross Country team's opened the postseason on Saturday morning as they competed in the MAAC Championships hosted by Siena. Junior Braden York was the first Purple Eagle to come across the line as he turned in a career best time of 25:50.3. He finished 38th overall in the race. With his time, he became just the fourth runner in program history to break 26 minutes in an 8k race.
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Purple and White Continue Strong Start to Season

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – The Purple and White continued their fast start to the season as the women's team picked up wins against Youngstown State (167.00-133.00) and Saint Francis (195.00-96.00) and the men's team broke two pool records despite falling to YSU (173.50-126.50). Women's Recap. • The women's team...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Hockey Comes Back to Beat Mercyhurst on the Road

Erie, Pa.—The Niagara Hockey team earned three points over the Mercyhurst Lakers on the road with a 3-2 come from behind win on the road. Last night it was the Purple Eagles that struck early in the first but it was the Lakers who scored first on Saturday. Despite...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Hockey Earns Extra Point In Shootout Win Over Mercyhurst

Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Hockey team tied 4-4 with Mercyhurst but earned the extra point by winning 2-1 in a shootout over the Lakers. The two teams separated by just 117 miles played a fast and open first ten minutes as the teams traded shots with a few scoring opportunities.
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

10 Student-Athletes Land on MAAC Cross Country All-Academic Team

EDISON, N.J.—On Friday, the MAAC announced the All-Academic Teams for both Men's and Women's Cross Country with a total of 208 student-athletes from across the MAAC earned the honor including 10 student-athletes from Niagara. Braden York (Communications) and Bobby Adams (Finance) were named to the Men's All-Academic Team. On...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Tichy Set for FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Niagara sophomore Reid Tichy is headed to Toronto, Ontario this weekend for the FINA Swimming World Cup at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC). Tichy will compete in the 50 free on Friday, Oct. 28 and the 200 free on Sunday, Oct. 30. Last...
LEWISTON, NY

