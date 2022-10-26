Read full article on original website
The Stablecoin Versus Real-Time Payments Debate
Cryptocurrency supporters have long argued that one of the lowest-hanging fruits in the payments industry is cross-border payments, and that’s doubly true for stablecoins, which marry the speed and low cost of bitcoin transfers to a digital asset that does not share bitcoin’s price volatility. But before you...
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
Manta Network set for crypto’s largest trusted setup event with 5,000 participants
Manta Network's trusted setup event with over 5,000 keys generated put the protocol on track for ZKP history. Manta Network's trusted setup ceremony is for the launch of the privacy payments network MantaPay. Zcash, Tornado Cash and Aleo also had trusted setup events. Manta Network, a Polkadot parachain leveraging zkSNARK...
Blockchain.com Eyes Funding at 70% Lower Valuation: Report
The explosive growth of Blockchain.com has reportedly been tempered by the bear market, with far lower valuations on the horizon. Crypto exchange Blockchain.com is reportedly on the hunt for funding, but it may have to cop a significant down round as a result of the bear market. Blockchain.com, which doubles...
Franklin Templeton Exec: Digital Assets Are ‘Frontier Risk Alternatives’
The $1.3 trillion fund group is playing with the idea of launching additional crypto strategies after debuting its crypto SMAs. Franklin Templeton is exploring ways to bring additional digital asset investment strategies to market following the launch of its crypto-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) last month. Roger Bayston, the company’s...
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
WisdomTree Triples Down on Future Blockchain Focus
The $75 billion asset manager’s digital assets consumer app is on track for national rollout in Q1 of 2023. WisdomTree executives went as far as to say blockchain-enabled digital wrappers are the future of asset management — while the ETF-focused fund group gets set to roll out its digital assets consumer app in the first quarter of 2023.
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes
When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse
For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Yet he is hiring and continues to...
FTX May Launch Own Stablecoin ‘in the Not-too-distant Future,’ CEO Says
Sam Bankman-Fried also shared that FTX has between $1 billion and $4 billion on hand to make acquisitions. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried revealed that the crypto exchange is considering developing its own stablecoin in an interview with European publication The Big Whale. Most major exchanges already have an asset-backed stablecoin....
Western Union files trademark applications as it seeks to foray into digital asset sector
Multinational financial services company Western Union may be turning towards virtual currencies in the future, gleaning from the firm’s recent trademark applications. On October 18, Western Union filed three trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with most filings leaning in the Web3 space. Michael Kondoudis, a patent attorney, tweeted that the nature of the filings by Western Union indicates that the company could be making a play in issuing its own digital tokens and maintaining digital currency wallets.
One third of mortgage holders struggling to make payments amid soaring rates
Mortgage crisis: First-time buyer claims lenders revised her rate 'from 4.5% to 10.5%'. Mortgage holders are struggling to keep up with payments amid rising interest rates, new data has shown. Half of people who have a mortgage have said they are worried about rising interest rates, a survey from the...
74% of Institutions Plan To Buy Crypto: Fidelity Survey
Fidelity is back with another institutional survey, having found growing appetite for diving into digital assets among big finance. Financial services giant Fidelity has found more institutions are invested in crypto than a year ago, despite the market downturn. Fidelity found 58% of surveyed investors reported owning digital assets in...
Binance Invests $500M Towards Twitter Acquisition: CZ Says 'We Are Small Potatoes'
Even as Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk acquired social networking giant Twitter in a $44 billion deal, Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao announced on Friday the company “wired” $500 million towards the purchase, making the crypto exchange a stakeholder in the company. “Our intern says...
Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions
Visa, the global credit card giant and payments provider, has made a number of recent trademark applications hinting at a larger move into crypto markets. On October 27, licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed the latest trademark applications for credit giant Visa. The applications suggest that the firm is looking to develop or launch its own digital asset wallet. The two trademark filings included software for managing digital, virtual, and cryptocurrency transactions, and cryptocurrency wallets. Additionally, there were provisions for auditing cryptocurrencies, utility tokens, and blockchain assets.
