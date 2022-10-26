Multinational financial services company Western Union may be turning towards virtual currencies in the future, gleaning from the firm’s recent trademark applications. On October 18, Western Union filed three trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with most filings leaning in the Web3 space. Michael Kondoudis, a patent attorney, tweeted that the nature of the filings by Western Union indicates that the company could be making a play in issuing its own digital tokens and maintaining digital currency wallets.

1 DAY AGO