Mount Airy, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mount Airy News

Scenic marks 65 years

This picture shows part of the car lot of Scenic Motors in 1977, when the company was celebrating its 20th anniversary. Justin Gough and Sheree Gough Beasley at the front desk of Scenic Ford in this picture shot five years ago, as the business was marking its 60th anniversary. (Mount Airy News File Photo)
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Fall festival underway at Oak Crest

Oak Crest Cottage Farm will be holding its third annual fall festival this weekend, with proceeds from the event going toward the Alzheimer’s Association. The two-day festival got underway on Friday, and will do so again on Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m. each day. The event will include...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Airy News

Farm hosting benefit gospel concert

The Saturday before Halloween isn’t just a time to make plans for that — a GospelFest also is scheduled today to aid a local African-American preservation project. Today’s (Saturday’s) concert will he held at Miss Angel’s Farm and Orchard at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), which is west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89. It is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. as part of an ongoing series of events at that venue to aid non-profit organizations.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
WXII 12

Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

City cites Koehler for Koozies demo

An open space is pictured Friday at 455 Franklin St., which previously was occupied by the unsafe structure. Less than two months ago, the Koozies building at 455 Franklin St. in Mount Airy stood as a hulking reminder to its past prominence — reduced to a crumbling safety hazard that posed ongoing headaches to city officials.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Airy News

Hog-killing day

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. For those of us who grew up in these mountains, there was...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Book Smarts

Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:. Come out and meet author Leah Weiss. She has written two books set in North Carolina. If the Creek Don’t Rise and All the Little Hopes. ***. Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

AG Stein talks opioid settlement millions

Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes leaders discuss long term spending. Mark Willis of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is seen explaining the county’s priorities grid. The grid was made by ranking what Surry County residents said were the largest issues facing the county versus what is permissible use of the settlement funds, and what can be accomplished. A copy of the grid was sent back to Raleigh with Stein.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

