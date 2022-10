Tom Cline has garnered the most cash for his Gilroy City Council bid among the six candidates, campaign finance documents show. Cline, the owner of Cline Glass Contractors and a Gilroy Garlic Festival board member, has raised $27,345 since March, according to forms filed with the City Clerk’s office on Sept. 29. That number also includes $4,500 he loaned to his campaign.

GILROY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO