Top Speed
Here's Proof the Nissan Z Is A True Enthusiast Car
With a history dating back to 1969 when the original Nissan Fairlady Z went on sale in Japan, the Z is one of the most tuned cars in the world. Movies like "Fast and Furious" made it so that people's imagination went crazy, and the Z, no matter what generation, has long inspired owners and fans to go overboard with modifications. But while some do a good job, you can also find tuned Z cars out there that do not exactly look like cars anymore. In an attempt to help these people, NISMO is preparing a series of performance-oriented accessory parts for the new generation Nissan, and they will be fully revealed during the 2022 SEMA Show.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW M1000RR Is The Ultimate Superbike
BMW certainly made the motorcycle world sit up and take notice with the first-generation S1000RR in 2009: at a stroke, it re-wrote many of the sports bike rules. Designed specifically to give BMW an entry into the World Superbike Championship, it failed to garner any significant success, but BMW is committed, and its next weapon is the M1000RR, the first motorcycle to wear the famous BMW ‘M’ badge.
Top Speed
Watch The Audi R8 V10 RWD And R8 V10 Spyder AWD Drag Race On Bizarre Conditions
Audi fanboys are going through heartbreak because their beloved V-10-powered supercar, the R8, will be discontinued after 2023. However, to commemorate the R8 V-10’s legacy, Audi introduced a limited production R8 V10 GT RWD in early October, which makes it the most potent iteration of the supercar. Now, for some reason, folks at Carwow thought to drag race a standard R8 V10 with a convertible version of the same supercar. But, unlike the former, the convertible sports the Quattro AWD system. And the location, an indoor ski slope, is certainly unique to this race.
Top Speed
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible Review: Top-Level Performance Meets Top-Down Placidity
No other automaker offers car shoppers more variety than BMW. With 16 different model lines, a dizzying array of body styles and an arsenal of top-performing M machines, the only vehicles missing in its lineup, are a minivan and a pickup truck. And though many OEMs have abandoned convertibles the Germans are keeping their tops down. Out of the five droptops that BMW produces. Two are M models and this one is all-new for 2022: the M4 Competition Convertible.
Top Speed
LS7-Powered C2 Corvette Convertible Is A Celebration Of Modern Power And Classic Muscle
The C2 Corvette is firmly cemented as one of the iconic American sports cars, and though it’s “cool” factor tops the charts as standard, adding modern power and striking visual features turns the knob to 11. This C2, based on a 1964 model, packs an LS7 engine rated for more than 500 horsepower with a bevy of visual upgrades and is currently up for sale at BringATrailer.
Top Speed
Toyota Might Be A Little Too Ambitious About The GR86 As New Rumors Suggest The Unthinkable
Toyota’s smallest sports car, the GR86, proves that you don’t need a $100,000 Porsche to have fun on the road. Although it is renowned for handling finesse, its performance is relatively underwhelming. But, there is fresh news coming out of Japan with a hint the third-generation model of the GR86 will be turbocharged to provide added pep.
Top Speed
This Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Has More Power than Most Supercars
With 707 horsepower under the hood, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is currently one of the most powerful SUVs in the world, so it is safe to say it's not missing out on power. But, in the world of tuners, there is always room for more, and even the most powerful models in the world can get even more quick. For example, the guys over Roadshow International unveiled this special Grand Cherokee Trackhawk finished in Nardo Gray with a staggering 1,150 horsepower under the hood.
Top Speed
Brace Yourselves, The Yamaha YZF-R9 Is Set To Shake Up The World
Since Yamaha pulled the plug on the YZF-R6, it has left a big hole in Team Blue’s faired bike lineup. Sure, Yamaha did launch the R7 to make up for it (in a way), but that’s just a small jump from the R3 and a huge way off the R1, leaving a sizable gap in between. However, it is a gap that Yamaha is now confirmed to bridge with its upcoming full-faired sportbike, the YZF-R9.
Top Speed
This Nissan Sunny SEMA Custom Combines Leaf Power with Skyline Design
Nissan is one of the most enigmatic Japanese brands. Simultaneously the brand is known for boring, bare-bones fleet cars while also offering exciting performance models like the old-school Nissan Z and supercar-slaying Nissan GT-R. And like other brands, the automaker is now heavily invested in the EV segment. At the 2022 SEMA show, the Japanese brand showed up with a comprehensive lineup of interesting vehicles, but one stands out above the rest blending old-school Japanese motoring and electrification into one. It’s called the Nissan Sunny LEAF project, and It's certain to stand out, even at SEMA.
Top Speed
Every Subaru Model On Sale In 2022
When you think of outdoors and adventure, what is the car you think of to get you there? There are many options, but Subaru has got to close the first car that comes to mind. Every Subaru model, except the BRZ, comes with an all-wheel-drive system. There is an all-wheel drive Subaru in every vehicle segment from compact to three-row SUVs. The only thing missing is a pickup truck or a sub-compact. The automaker hasn't brought out any new models in 2022, but it has stayed true to its brand, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?
Top Speed
Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Is What Dreams Are Made Of
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is enjoying a lot of attention lately. Just the other day, we reported that a special Ford Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition raised more than $1 million at auction for Hurricane Ian victims. Today, it is Hennessey that brings the GT500 name back to our attention. The famous tuner just announced the Venom 1200 Mustang GT500, an upgrade that will transform the GT500 into one of the most powerful muscle cars Hennessey Performance has ever produced.
Top Speed
This Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Is The Perfect Blend Between Old And New
With the introduction of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Electric, the muscle car as we know it is coming to an end. But California custom shop ExoMod, which specializes in recreating classic American muscle cars on existing platforms, is helping to honor traditional muscle ahead of the switch to electrification. One of the custom shop’s greatest hits is the Challenger-based homage to the second-generation of the model. These unique MOPARs rarely come up for sale, but this 2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Exomob C68 Carbon listed on Mecum is an exception. The custom-built product is number one in the series, making it even more special.
Top Speed
Mercedes S-Class Turns 50 Years: The Benchmark Of Luxury Sedans
Regardless of the model, Mercedes has always been a staple for luxury. The ultimate expression of that is the Mercedes S-Class. The roots of this ultra-luxurious flagship can be traced back to the 1954 Mercedes W180 “Ponton”, but the first time the S-Class designation was actually used was in October 1972, with the introduction of the Mercedes W116. The S Class has always stayed at the forefront when it comes to safety, innovation, and luxury. At the time of writing this article, the full-size, luxury Benz is now in its seventh generation, which is also the last one to be electric. This month, the iconic flagship model turns half a century old, and we thought it would be a good idea to talk about the highlights of the S-Class over its 50 years of existence.
Top Speed
Acura Is Hell-Bent On Making The Integra A Tuner’s Paradise
After a long hiatus of over two decades, the Integra finally made it to the U.S. earlier in 2022. Though it carries a legendary nameplate, the 2023 Integra, which replaces the ILX, is less sporty than in pervious iterations. To make things more exciting, Acura introduced the Integra with some tuning enhancements from the house of Daijiro “Dai” Yoshihara, Sara Choi, and Coco Zurita. These tuners have improved Integra's performance and styling to an extreme level.
Top Speed
2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Redefines Power-Cruising In Stunning Fashion
In recent years, Ducati has uprooted its L-twin engines and replaced them with more powerful, reliable V4s. The Panigale and Multistrada have already received this treatment, and for 2023, Ducati has taken the wraps off the all-new Diavel V4. Announced in its penultimate world premiere, this is the first time the Diavel has employed a four-cylinder engine since its inception in 2010, and it's certainly for the better.
Top Speed
These Legendary Jaguar E-Types Cruise Into the Future With Tesla Power
A company based in the U.K. called E.C.D. is taking an approach to the classic and arguably already-over-done segment of restoring and modifying the Jaguar E-Type. However, their approach is a bit different from a company like Singer or Eagle. Have Whatever Drivetrain and Body Style You Like. The most...
Top Speed
Fastest SUVs In The World
The general consensus is that SUVs are more practical vehicles than they are something that fills the adrenaline cravings. They’re also considered as big, bulky vehicles that can tow stuff or even be taken off-road. If you want the performance, you can get yourself sports cars or supercars, or even hot hatches, for that matter. But, there are some SUVs that can put even some of the world's best sports cars to shame with their performance. Automakers are creating straight-line monsters that can achieve speeds of well over 180 mph despite their big builds, poor aerodynamic efficiency, and heavy curb weights. Here’s a list of the fastest SUVs in the world in 2022:
Top Speed
The New Honda S2000 Will Be A Game Changer
The revival of iconic nameplates in the automotive world seems to be a common and welcome occurrence in recent times. Many of them come from Japanese car makers with vehicles like the Nissan GT-R, Nissan Z, Toyota GR86, Toyota GR Supra, Acura NSX, and others. While we recently talked about the next-generation Toyota MR2, which is said to arrive sometime in 2025, Honda is also preparing for the return of one of its most iconic models – the Honda S2000. Rumors have been circulating for a few years now, and here’s everything we know about the revival of the Japanese roadster.
Top Speed
Bentley Continental "Mulliner Riviera Collection" Requires Very Deep Pockets
With a history of more than 500 years, Mulliner is launching some of the best-looking Bentley models out there. The company started back in the 1500s and later began creating luxurious, horse-drawn carriages in England. Now, it is now building models like the Bacalar or the Batur that have simply amazed the world. But, with the two models being exclusive, expensive Bentley supercars, Mulliner is also creating special editions addressed to more, regular people. Well those at least with at least $500,000 to spend on a car, that is. Its latest creation, the exquisite Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will only be available through Bentley Monaco. As its name suggests, the car pays tribute to the best of the yachting industry.
Top Speed
The 10 Most Off-Road Worthy 4x4s in 2022
With the market for off-roaders currently on a rise, more and more manufacturers are coming up with factory off-road-ready vehicles. Some of those vehicles truly are off-road worthy; however, many of them aren’t. To the trained eye, a 4x4 that will promise but underdeliver is obvious. However, to those who are unfamiliar with this industry, the marketing pieces of companies can be enough to convince otherwise. Here is a list of the 10 most off-road-worthy 4x4s in the current market. The criteria for this list are off-road abilities from stock, and also aftermarket support. There are plenty of examples out there of cars that are very capable off the lot but cannot be modified effectively.
