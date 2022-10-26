Read full article on original website
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
The drama surrounding Herschel Walker took a new turn this weekend as texts emerged showing the Republican’s wife reache...
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
Herschel Walker Claimed He Supervised 6 Hospitals. He Didn’t.
The GOP Senate candidate has a long string of exaggerations about his record.
Herschel Walker Skips Georgia Debate, Calls It A 'Sham' Hosted By Raphael Warnock's Friends
Walker was represented on stage by an empty podium at the event hosted by the Atlanta Press Club.
What is Herschel Walker going to do now?
In the space of the last few days, the Georgia Senate race was buffeted by two massive stories.
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker’s ‘baggage’ is becoming too ‘unbearable,’ Georgia lieutenant governor says
Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor criticized Herschel Walker for recent reports made against him, calling the latest allegations that the GOP Senate candidate paid for a woman’s abortion part of Walker’s “baggage” that is becoming “unbearable” for the party. In an interview with CNN...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run
Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
WTGS
WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz and Herschel Walker bring Unite Georgia Bus Tour to Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- With election day just around the corner, Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker is making a stopover in Dublin on his Unite Georgia Bus Tour and, this time, he's bringing a special guest along for the ride. WGXA is on the scene in Dublin and you can watch...
On the Georgia Trail: Politicians mourn Vince Dooley
The late Vince Dooley was a legendary football coach and University of Georgia athletic director. His legacy was also in...
Washington Examiner
Scandals force Herschel Walker to play defense in campaign's final weeks
Running back Herschel Walker wowed football crowds with dazzling gridiron offensive moves for the University of Georgia and then during a lengthy NFL career. Now, as he is within striking distance of winning Georgia's Senate election, he is being forced to play defense in the campaign's final weeks. Instead of...
