Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide

Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Your Kids Will Enjoy This Trunk Or Treat Event On Jefferson Ave. In Buffalo

Back to Basics Outreach Ministries is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This free trick-or-treating event will be held right across from the Tops Friendly Market at 1275 Jefferson Avenue. The event will take place from 1 to 6 pm. Costumes are encouraged! There will be plenty of candy, raffles, bounce houses, food, and activities. Buffalo's anti-violence groups will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. Agents for Advocacy will also be a part of the event.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg

Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Spot and Dot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Spot and Dot! These sweet kitten siblings are looking for their forever home. The pair was rescued by the Ten Lives Club, for more information on how to adopt click here.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bring The Kids Out For The Halloween On Bailey Event In Buffalo

Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt and the staff at the University District invite you out to 'Halloween on Bailey'. It will take place on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at the Edward Saunder Community Center, located at 2777 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. The kids will have lots of fun, including candy, hayrides, bowling, pumpkin painting, roller skating, free food, a live DJ, and more. The event is free and open to all.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside

While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt

Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza

Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group

The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

