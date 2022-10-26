Read full article on original website
National Food Chain Location Closing Early For Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are not just the favorite sports team in Western New York, they are a way of life for most people. It certainly helps that this current Bills team is the best in the NFL and the frontrunners to win the Super Bowl in February. Even when the...
Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
Overnight winter parking delays across Western New York
Overnight winter parking restrictions have been delayed in some Western New York areas due to favorable weather forecasts.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
Buffalo Will Get a Very Cool Feature With New Bills Stadium
The Buffalo Bills made some big news on Thursday morning and it was something we have been waiting for since the start of the year. The Bills released two photos of stadium renderings this morning, which gave fans their first look at what the new stadium will look like in Orchard Park.
Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
Your Kids Will Enjoy This Trunk Or Treat Event On Jefferson Ave. In Buffalo
Back to Basics Outreach Ministries is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This free trick-or-treating event will be held right across from the Tops Friendly Market at 1275 Jefferson Avenue. The event will take place from 1 to 6 pm. Costumes are encouraged! There will be plenty of candy, raffles, bounce houses, food, and activities. Buffalo's anti-violence groups will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. Agents for Advocacy will also be a part of the event.
Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg
Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
WGRZ TV
From Miami to Buffalo: Stefon Digguana hitches a ride to watch Sunday Night Football
During the course of the week, the Sunday Night Football crew made the stadium haul from Hard Rock to Highmark. Little did they know, they had a passenger.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Massive Sports Dome Coming To Lancaster, New York
There is going to be a brand-new sports dome that will host all of your games and matches soon in Lancaster, New York. Work is set to begin in the beginning of next year for four brand-new fields and an enclosed sports dome for indoor flag football, soccer lacrosse games.
Wake Up! Wags: Spot and Dot
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Spot and Dot! These sweet kitten siblings are looking for their forever home. The pair was rescued by the Ten Lives Club, for more information on how to adopt click here.
Bring The Kids Out For The Halloween On Bailey Event In Buffalo
Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt and the staff at the University District invite you out to 'Halloween on Bailey'. It will take place on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at the Edward Saunder Community Center, located at 2777 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. The kids will have lots of fun, including candy, hayrides, bowling, pumpkin painting, roller skating, free food, a live DJ, and more. The event is free and open to all.
[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside
While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
7th grader's selfless act catching attention of a few Buffalo Bills
A lesson in love and kindness, from a Buffalo student is going viral. One young man bought his friend new shoes, after he was bullied over his old ones.
Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt
Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza
Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
wnypapers.com
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
96.1 The Breeze
