Adele Floats Down A River In Sparkly Gold Dress In New Music Video For 'I Drink Wine'

By Sara Whitman
Adele has unveiled the music video for “I Drink Wine”, the third single off her 2021 album, 30. The indulgent Joe Talbot-directed video shows the 34-year-old Grammy winner floating down a stream surrounded by a dreamy forest in a red innertube sipping wine in a sparkling golden dress. As she sings and sips on her wine, she encounters various characters, such as a woman and man seemingly on a date, a little girl trying to get a woman’s attention who is preoccupied reading along the bank of the calm river, and fishermen. Some of the fishermen are played by notable actors such as Insecure‘s Kendrick Sampson and Jimmie Fails, from 2020’s Pieces of a Woman. Adele is also joined by several synchronized dancers who routinely fill up her wine glass throughout the video.

The plum-colored skies turn dark once the sun sets around Adele, who laments about losing childhood innocence and becoming a person she never wanted to be to appease others. “How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes? / How come we’ve both become a version of a person we don’t even like?” she questions in the first verse. “We’re in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down / By putting ideas in our heads that corrupt our hearts somehow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CptL2_0inlK0DA00
Adele looked glamorous as she drifted through a dreamy forest scene in her music video for ‘I Drink Wine’ (Photo: Adele/YouTube)

The music video reaches its end by zooming out and revealing the studio in which the touching video was filmed, including the man-made stream and forest scene. Adele dumps her wine into the water and seems unamused by it now that she sang her thoughts away. As more of the soundstage is revealed, a voiceover of Adele vulnerably talking about “the most turbulent period” of her life and not wanting to burden others by talking about it plays. However, she does admit that she found “memories in the big storm” of it all. The final scene shows Adele floating in the stream surrounded by pink flowers and gazing into the night sky, seemingly unimpressed.

The “I Drink Wine” music video is Adele’s first release since January’s music video for “Oh My God.” The British superstar announced on Tuesday that she would be dropping the video on Oct. 26 and revealed it was the first video she filmed for the 30 album. “I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!” she exclaimed on Instagram. “I Drink Wine” peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in Dec. 2021, which followed the No. 1 single “Easy On Me” and No. 5 “Oh My God”, both of which peaked in October of that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kF00I_0inlK0DA00
Adele added extra dates to her Las Vegas residency after postponing it in Jan. 2022 (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Adele has lived an exciting year since then. In September, she won a Creative Arts Emmy Award for her pre-taped TV concert special Adele: One Night Only. “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO,” Adele captioned selfies she took after receiving her Emmy in the mail. As she noted, Adele is one trophy away from becoming an EGOT winner, as she has an Emmy, Grammy (a whopping 15!), and Oscar to her name. She just needs a Tony to achieve the exclusive EGOT-winner status, which includes artists such as John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, and 14 others.

Additionally, Adele is in the final stages of preparing for her upcoming Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency which is set to kick off in November and run through March 2023. It was originally postponed in January after COVID-19 struggles dragged the production schedule behind.

HollywoodLife

Rihanna Returns To Music With Chadwick Boseman Tribute ‘Lift Me Up,’ Her First New Song In 6 Years: Listen

The day that Rihanna’s fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. On Friday (Oct. 28), Rihanna, 34, made her eagerly-anticipated return to music with the release of “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Arriving weeks after the NFL announced Rihanna as the headliner of the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, “Lift Me Up” marks the first new Rihanna track in over six years. The deeply emotional and moving song had a spiritual feel to it, inspired by church music with piano and harp elements.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
HollywoodLife

Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo

Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.
HollywoodLife

Lauren Jauregui Says She’s Finally ‘Healed’ After Ty Dolla $ign Split As She Drops New Song

Lauren Jauregui opened up about her past romance with Ty Dolla $ign as she embarks on another chapter in her career with the release of a new ballad called “Always Love” on Friday, Oct. 28. The singer/songwriter and former Fifth Harmony member, who broke up with the rapper in 2019, said the song was written shortly after the split, and reflects where her head was at during that emotional time, according to People.
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Cuddle At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ In NYC

Inseparable? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hit the New York City red carpet for her highly anticipated Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, just one day after Jake was seen watching her film scenes on set! At the Thursday, October 27 event, the Stranger Things icon stunned in a high blonde updo and long pink halter dress with black floral details. Millie, 18, wore an understated makeup palette and sparkling earrings and rings, underscoring her natural beauty, and finished the gorgeous look with white platform sandals. Jake, 20, was right by her side in a sleek monochromatic black suit with matching shoes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears Falls From A Helicopter In Intense ‘Special Forces’ Trailer: Watch

Sweet Magnolias star Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, saw her life take a complete 180-degree turn when she signed up for the TV show Special Forces. The trailer, which was released on Oct. 27, sees a disheveled Jamie in tears after going through a series of life-threatening challenges, including falling out of a helicopter. “If you should die, that is nature’s way of saying you’ve failed,” the start of the trailer boldly states. A team of tough ex-special forces operatives will put 16 celebrities’ physical, mental, and emotional limits to the test with a series of life-altering obstacles.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Yeezys After Adidas Drops Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers after Kanye West was dropped from Adidas due to his anti-semitic comments. The Kardashians on Hulu star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. She was seen in a light gray 350 Boost model with a neon pink accent after also posting a message of support for the Jewish community in light of on-going controversy surrounding her former brother-in-law.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, & True Thompson, 4, Rock Adorable Cat Face Paint For Halloween Outing With Khloe: Photos

Halloween came early for the dynamic duo of True Thompson, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 5. Khloe Kardashian, 38, brought her daughter and her niece to ‘Haunt O’ Ween’ in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Oct. 27), where the two littles ones adorably dressed up as cats. True and Dream rocked cat face paint and matching black outfits. They posed for photos with Khloe’s pal Natalie Halcro‘s 2-year-old daughter Dove.
HollywoodLife

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Rock Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Halloween Costumes

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns went all-out for Halloween, transforming into two musical icons in a fun new video! Jordyn, 25, posted the clip via Instagram and TikTok on Friday, October 28. “Introducing Bruno Woods & Anderson Towns,” she captioned the clip for her 12.8 million followers on Instagram, and “Introducing Silk Sonic ft. @Karl-Anthony Towns” for her 1.2 million followers via TikTok. The video featured an uncanny resemblance to the R&B duo, with Jordyn rocking a magenta polka dot blouse with a matching scarf, white shoes, and magenta pants. She also teased her hair into tight curls and rocked sunglasses with a belt.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Seraphina, 13, Seen Shopping At Petco On Halloween Weekend: Photos

Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted treating his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina to a fun day of retail therapy. The Oscar winner — who shares Seraphina with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughter Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10 — was all smiles during the outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. Rocking a casual wardrobe of shirt, jacket and pants, Ben chatted with Seraphina as they left a local Petco store during part of their father/daughter day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Channels Aaliyah For ‘Icons’ Halloween Costume With Siblings: Photos

North West, 9, has channeled a musical icon alongside her three siblings for Halloween this year! In photos (that can be seen here) shared by Kim Kardashian, 42, on Oct. 28, her eldest daughter, who is a bit of an icon herself, dressed up as trailblazing singer Aaliyah. Aaliyah, who died at the age of 22 in 2001, is known for rethinking modern hip-hop. North took inspiration from her adorable 1990s Tommy Hilfiger outfit consisting of a bandeau crop top and wide-legged pants all in the signature Tommy Hilfiger red, white, and blue colors, as seen here. North added a Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket to the look, throwing in her personal style. She completed her outfit, which she and her mom also showed off in a since-deleted TikTok video that can be seen here, with a straight black wig parted down the middle. North certainly looked as comfortable in from of the camera as Aaliyah did, as she can be seen effortlessly striking poses for the camera in the TikTok.
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrated 95-Lb. Weight Loss By Wearing A Dress & Heels For The 1st Time

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
HollywoodLife

Jack Harlow Gets ‘SNL’ Grooving With Suave Performance Of ‘Lil Secret’ & ‘First Class’: Watch

Jack Harlow brought the romance with his performances of “Lil’ Secret” and “First Class“, followed by a second appearance with “State Fair,” on Saturday Night Live‘s Oct. 29 episode. The rapper borrowed from Snoop Dogg‘s “Sensual Seduction” vibe for the ’70s theme of his first performance, rapping to a love interest who he says he “told his therapist about” (per the lyrics). The Louisville native smooth style was on full display as he rocked a feather boa and cream suit, fitting for the next tune, “First Class” — his biggest single to date. Despite being on national television, Jack’s performances felt intimate and genuine — something difficult to achieve through the screen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown Hugs Mariah Carey At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere After Dishing About Their Friendship

Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey are BFFs apparently! The actress, 18, was spotted giving the R&B icon, 53, a big hug in a video, as they both attended the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday, October 27. The Daydream singer embraced Millie and gave her a kiss on the cheek at the screening after the actress revealed how close the two are during an interview on The Tonight Show.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

