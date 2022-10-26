Read full article on original website
LA’s Project Roomkey demobilization is on schedule, according to LAHSA
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two of the three remaining sites for Project Roomkey — a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic —have exited all participants as the program winds down, officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority told the City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee Thursday.
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween parade returns Saturday
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As a 45-year-resident of Anaheim, Robert Sanchez has fond memories of the city's annual Halloween parade and festival. "I remember as a 9-year-old with my family putting up a chair along the parade route and watching all of the floats come by," said Sanchez to Spectrum News.
ADUs increasingly popular among new housing stock in LA
LOS ANGELES — It’s a vision months in the making as Los Angeles resident Michelle Mitchell walks through the frame of her home she is remodeling. “All of this is getting torn down and you’ll have just glass walls here, where you’ll be able to look out into the backyard with all the trees, swimming pool and it will be a kind of indoor, outdoor feel,” she said.
Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery
TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
Bribery trial opens for hotel company linked to José Huizar case
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal prosecutor told a jury Thursday that a China-based hotel company owned by a fugitive real estate developer bribed former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar with over $1.5 million in cash, trips on private jets and “casino chips and prostitutes” in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project, but the defense countered that city officials “universally loved” the project, so “there was no reason to bribe anyone.”
City of San Fernando celebrates Day of the Dead
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — The City of San Fernando will hold their annual Day of the Dead celebration on Oct. 29. Dee Dee Cervacio is one of the people who will be building an ofrenda, or altar, for her family.
LAPD station to be renamed in honor of first female deputy chief
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Police Department Friday will announce the renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station in honor of Margaret “Peggy” York, the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station in Glassell Park...
Religious leaders respond to City Council
LOS ANGELES — Religious leaders in Los Angeles have spoken out against the racist comments heard in the leaked councilmember recordings. Pastors say churches can be a point of connection in a divided city and many across Los Angeles have called for healing, but also called on Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to resign.
Local nonprofits reach out to Latino voters
LOS ANGELES — Inner City Struggle is one of the nonprofits that’s reaching out to voters through a program called “Yo Voy A Votar.”. The program by the Latino Community Foundation funds local organizations to help get Latinos to the polls.
Southland gas prices continue to tumble
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 24th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.5 cents to $5.644. The average price has dropped 85 cents over the past 24 days, including 2.6...
State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
LA Council seeks input on legality of suspending Mark Ridley-Thomas' pay
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council sought a report Friday from the city attorney on whether City Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas' pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year. What You Need To Know.
Orange County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals has increased by 14 people to 117, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 17 were being treated in intensive care, down from 18 the previous day. The latest figures come...
