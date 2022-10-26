Read full article on original website
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
The drama surrounding Herschel Walker took a new turn this weekend as texts emerged showing the Republican’s wife reache...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Herschel Walker Claimed He Supervised 6 Hospitals. He Didn’t.
The GOP Senate candidate has a long string of exaggerations about his record.
Herschel Walker Skips Georgia Debate, Calls It A 'Sham' Hosted By Raphael Warnock's Friends
Walker was represented on stage by an empty podium at the event hosted by the Atlanta Press Club.
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker’s ‘baggage’ is becoming too ‘unbearable,’ Georgia lieutenant governor says
Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor criticized Herschel Walker for recent reports made against him, calling the latest allegations that the GOP Senate candidate paid for a woman’s abortion part of Walker’s “baggage” that is becoming “unbearable” for the party. In an interview with CNN...
What is Herschel Walker going to do now?
In the space of the last few days, the Georgia Senate race was buffeted by two massive stories.
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Herschel Walker stumbles in attempt to respond to allegation he paid for girlfriend's abortion
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempted to explain the allegation he paid for the abortion of one of his children’s mothers in a series of interviews but a litany of questions still remains. On Monday, they had evidence that Walker had. Walker denied the report and said he didn't...
Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run
Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
WTGS
WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz and Herschel Walker bring Unite Georgia Bus Tour to Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- With election day just around the corner, Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker is making a stopover in Dublin on his Unite Georgia Bus Tour and, this time, he's bringing a special guest along for the ride. WGXA is on the scene in Dublin and you can watch...
BBC
Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker called abortion 'hypocrite' by second woman
A high-profile Republican candidate for the US Senate, standing on a strongly anti-abortion platform, faces claims from a second woman that he paid for her to have a termination. The former American football star, Herschel Walker, hopes to unseat the Democratic incumbent in Georgia in the mid-term elections next month.
On the Georgia Trail: Politicians mourn Vince Dooley
The late Vince Dooley was a legendary football coach and University of Georgia athletic director. His legacy was also in...
