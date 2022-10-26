ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run

Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
