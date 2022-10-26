ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools

Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Distribution Of COVID-19 Deaths Uneven Across W.Va.

Earlier this week, West Virginia surpassed 7,500 COVID-19 deaths. But the virus has not had an equal impact everywhere. Across the country, some states and communities continue to be harder hit by the pandemic than others, and West Virginia is no exception — even varying by county. Kanawha County...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Changes: Vote for amendments 1, 3 and 4

West Virginians have read numerous stories about the constitutional amendments awaiting us on the ballot this general election, and our heads are spinning. In fact, for the most part, three of the four amendments are simply efforts to clean up oversights and aberrations in our state Constitution — and should be approved by Mountain State voters.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary Fred VanKirk has died. The West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release that VanKirk passed away on Monday at the age of 87. “This is indeed a sad day,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.  “Secretary VanKirk was an icon of transportation in West Virginia. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia middle schools receive ‘Save The Music’ grant

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History announced today, October 26, 2022, their Save The Music Foundation grants for middle schools in southern West Virginia. Four middle schools in southern West Virginia will receive an average of $40,000 in musical instruments, materials and ongoing program management. Randall Reid-Smith, curator […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Three West Virginia school districts awarded federal grants to clean school buses

MADISON, W.Va. — Three school districts in West Virginia are being awarded federal grants to help purchase five clean school buses. The Biden-Harris Administration announced Wednesday the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $2 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the Boone, Wirt and Wyoming school districts.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV

