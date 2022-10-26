Read full article on original website
WSET
Settlement allows birth certificate changes for transgender West Virginians
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement in a U.S. District Court case will allow transgender West Virginians to make changes to their birth certificate after a previous ruling made it "effectively not possible." Previously, West Virginia was one of four states that did not have a process for a...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you believe West Virginia's public education system needs totally overhauled?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s public education system has taken it on the chin recently, scoring poorly on the nation’s report card and the state Board of Education voting to take over the Logan County school system. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on how much you...
wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
West Virginia governor signs proclamation honoring first responders
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, Oct. 28, is National First Responders Day, the day we say “Thank you!” to first responders all across the nation. The White House announced today, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation to honor the day and first responders across the nation. Biden says that we ask more of our first […]
How much voting power do West Virginians have?
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8, which means its almost time for thousands of people to use their power as citizens to vote. But, how much power do West Virginians hold in these national elections?
Planned Parenthood has endorsed these West Virginia candidates
Abortion has become one of many focal points this election season after a United States Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the issue to individual states.
WTRF
Doctor reacts to new report showing that vaping is on the rise among women in West Virginia
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) According to a new report, vaping is on the rise among one particular population group—young adult women. The report, from America’s Health Rankings, says women in West Virginia between the ages of 18 and 44 have seen a 77% rise in vaping. The director...
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
wvpublic.org
Distribution Of COVID-19 Deaths Uneven Across W.Va.
Earlier this week, West Virginia surpassed 7,500 COVID-19 deaths. But the virus has not had an equal impact everywhere. Across the country, some states and communities continue to be harder hit by the pandemic than others, and West Virginia is no exception — even varying by county. Kanawha County...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Changes: Vote for amendments 1, 3 and 4
West Virginians have read numerous stories about the constitutional amendments awaiting us on the ballot this general election, and our heads are spinning. In fact, for the most part, three of the four amendments are simply efforts to clean up oversights and aberrations in our state Constitution — and should be approved by Mountain State voters.
Metro News
Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
‘Power grab’: West Virginia will vote on constitutional amendments to give state lawmakers new authority
MADISON – Jim Butcher greeted the Boone-Madison librarians as he checked out his fifth book in two days. The four he picked up the previous day were for pleasure, but the one today was research: a theological book he hoped would inform his sermons at Madison Baptist, where he’s a pastor.
Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary Fred VanKirk has died. The West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release that VanKirk passed away on Monday at the age of 87. “This is indeed a sad day,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “Secretary VanKirk was an icon of transportation in West Virginia. […]
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey’s mobile office to visit across West Virginia in November
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces representatives from his office will meet with West Virginians in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions from the community. Consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the Attorney General’s office, Justin Arvon, will host the events as...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
West Virginia middle schools receive ‘Save The Music’ grant
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History announced today, October 26, 2022, their Save The Music Foundation grants for middle schools in southern West Virginia. Four middle schools in southern West Virginia will receive an average of $40,000 in musical instruments, materials and ongoing program management. Randall Reid-Smith, curator […]
Metro News
Three West Virginia school districts awarded federal grants to clean school buses
MADISON, W.Va. — Three school districts in West Virginia are being awarded federal grants to help purchase five clean school buses. The Biden-Harris Administration announced Wednesday the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $2 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the Boone, Wirt and Wyoming school districts.
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
