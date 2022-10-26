Read full article on original website
A Texas Mom Is Looking For A Date For Her 22-Year 'Broke' Son & Thousands Want To Apply
Some family members become desperate when a relative is having bad luck finding a romantic interest. This is the case of a Texas mom who recently took her son's TikTok account and posted a plea in an attempt to find him a date to attend his brother's wedding. The ceremony will take place on October 22, 2022.
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby’s birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist...
Two Bobcats Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other In Texas Family’s Front Yard
Texas is a special place. Aside from the incredible country music, you never know what you might see…. maybe it’s a jacked kangaroo, or truckers fighting, or an evicted dude obsessed with Bud Light. OR in this case, a pair of bobcats going at it HARD in a...
Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door
A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
Texas Girl And Her Service Dog Win Miss Dallas Teen Pageant
When someone told 17-year-old Alison Appleby that she couldn't compete in beauty pageants because of her disability, the Texas teen committed to proving them wrong. On October 9, Appleby participated in her first pageant, Miss Dallas Teen 2022. And with Brady, her service dog in training, by her side, it was she who took home the crown.
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
Texas girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Oct. 1 (UPI) — A 12-year-old girl in Texas who allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets has died, police said. The girl died from her injuries at a local hospital on September...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
A Uvalde aide says she ended up in the hospital after Texas cops blamed her for propping the school door open as the gunman attacked
Uvalde school worker Emilia "Amy" Marin told ABC News that the changing stories about the deadly mass shooting left her distraught.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Texas Trucker is Named ‘Highway Angel’ for Stopping to Rescue a Police Officer Pinned in Vehicle
Truck driver Gary Wilburn was named a Highway Angel for offering aid to an injured Arkansas state trooper who was pinned inside his vehicle after a serious crash. The Truckload Carriers Association bestowed the honor and shared the ‘incredible story.’. On the afternoon of October 4, near Forrest City,...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
