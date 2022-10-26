ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

The Independent

Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door

A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Daily South

Texas Girl And Her Service Dog Win Miss Dallas Teen Pageant

When someone told 17-year-old Alison Appleby that she couldn't compete in beauty pageants because of her disability, the Texas teen committed to proving them wrong. On October 9, Appleby participated in her first pageant, Miss Dallas Teen 2022. And with Brady, her service dog in training, by her side, it was she who took home the crown.
SHERMAN, TX
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
SANGER, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

