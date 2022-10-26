Read full article on original website
Narcity
A Canadian News Anchor Got Brutally Honest About An Epic Fail On TV & TikTok Loves It (VIDEO)
A news anchor in Canada approached a live TV failure with hilarious honesty, and people on TikTok are so here for it. The live news segment gone badly was posted to the social media platform, and has since gone viral thanks to the anchor's relatable attitude. Alex Brown is a...
Narcity
Michael Bublé Just Got The Cutest Shout Out From Arkells During A Concert In BC (VIDEO)
Arkells recently performed at Rogers Arena for their Arkells: Blink Once/Twice Tour and during the show, they gave a big shout-out to Canadian singer Michael Bublé. On October 25, the lead singer of the Arkells, Max Kerman, decided to pick up a fan sign from the crowd, which read: "Bublé fans love Arkells."
Narcity
Vancouver's 'Ugly Secrets' Have Been Revealed After Someone From Toronto Asked For The Tea
Sometimes when you're visiting a city it's all rainbows and sunshine, but living there is usually a different story. Someone in Toronto pondering a move to Vancouver was worried about all the "ugly secrets" the city might have and turned to B.C. Reddit for advice. All it took was that...
Narcity
Matthew Perry Backtracked After Slamming Keanu Reeves & Says He's 'Actually A Big Fan'
Matthew Perry has apologized after an excerpt from his new book revealed some startling comments about fellow Canadian Keanu Reeves. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry reflected on the deaths of other actors over the years while taking aim at Reeves, Page Six reported. "Why...
Ol' knock-and-run was a blast until that one day
Tonight is Devil’s Night, a time when marauding adolescents roam the streets and create havoc on unsuspecting neighbors. Or something dumb like that. In our day, it was a big deal but the worst thing we did was threaten to throw eggs at cars. But we didn’t because we were afraid of getting caught. Still, we felt it was our duty as punk kids to do something on Devil’s Night, which was so popular at the time the local grocery store refused to sell eggs and toilet paper to kids. So, because we were so clever, we came up with alternative pranks.
Narcity
'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Just Got Married & It's All On Video
Bachelor in Paradise stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are officially married!. The couple tied the knot on Thursday morning and posted the wedding video to YouTube shortly after. "We decided to get married this morning at the New York courthouse," Pitt and Amabile said in the caption of the...
Narcity
A Woman Dressed As An 'Edmonton Cracked Concrete Pillar' For Halloween & TikTok Is Loving It
A woman in Edmonton came up with a pretty random Halloween costume dedicated to some cracked concrete pillars and TikTok is going wild for it. Lauren Hunter, a radio host from Edmonton, decided to model her Halloween costume on the city's infamous cracked concrete pillars on a delayed LRT line and shared the whole process of making it and visiting the pillars on TikTok.
Narcity
Toronto Newcomer Points Out Weird Design Trend In The City & People Find It Hilarious (VIDEO)
Have you ever thought about how much Toronto is built inside, but made to look like it's outside?. Someone new to the city making their way through Union Station couldn't help but notice the city's design trend and is going viral for pointing it out. "I think this is a...
