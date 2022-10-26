Tonight is Devil’s Night, a time when marauding adolescents roam the streets and create havoc on unsuspecting neighbors. Or something dumb like that. In our day, it was a big deal but the worst thing we did was threaten to throw eggs at cars. But we didn’t because we were afraid of getting caught. Still, we felt it was our duty as punk kids to do something on Devil’s Night, which was so popular at the time the local grocery store refused to sell eggs and toilet paper to kids. So, because we were so clever, we came up with alternative pranks.

