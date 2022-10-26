Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear
On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas
It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
Arch Manning Makes Significant Decision On His College Football Future
Arch Manning, the No. 1-rated quarterback in his class, has made a significant decision surrounding his future in college football. Arch, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, announced earlier this year that he's committed to play college football at the University of Texas. That ...
Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 90
Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley has passed away at 90 years old. The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement on Friday. The iconic college football figure passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children earlier this afternoon, per the statement. Dooley coached the...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
Kedrick Reescano, nation's No. 7 running back, decommits from Michigan State; Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M looming
The Michigan State Spartans have put together a strong 2023 recruiting class, a 12-man group that ranks No. 24 nationally. But they've also had some key departures. Four bluechip prospects have decommitted. The latest came Thursday when New Caney High School (Texas) star Kedrick Reescano, the ...
Carroll High School head football coach, Brandon Landers, suspended for the remainder of the season after altercation
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the suspension of Carroll High School's head football coach, Brandon Landers, after a physical altercation took place during a game against Franklin Parish High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News
College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
Prominent Pac-12 Quarterback 'Mysteriously' Misses Thursday Night Game
The last time Utah fans saw quarterback Cameron Rising, he was running the winning touchdown and two-point conversion into the end zone at the end of the Utes' thrilling 43-42 win over USC. Now, with little warning, Rising is on the sidelines for Utah's Thursday night matchup against Washington ...
High school football scores, highlights for playoffs opening round
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs are here for hundreds of teams across the Buckeye state. Regular season records only matter for seeding purposes because now it’s win or go home. Below is a look at the 12 games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. […]
ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl
Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Tennessee football: 3 reasons Volunteers will win SEC East over Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers are having one of their strongest seasons in years. Hendon Hooker and the rest of Tennessee football are considered now legitimate contenders for the National Championship, even more so as a threat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East division. The Volunteers are currently trailing the Bulldogs, but here are three reasons why Tennessee can still end up winning the SEC East.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0