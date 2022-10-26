Former Idaho Gov. Batt launches new Wassmuth building at Anne Frank Memorial

Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lisa McClellan Named New Idaho DMV Administrator
BOISE - Lisa McClellan, who has been with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) since 2004, was recently named Idaho's new DMV Administrator. As the leader of DMV, McClellan will manage a dedicated team of 244 professionals. Lisa holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Lewis Clark State College from 2009...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Officials Seek Public Comment on Proposed new Operations at Abandoned Idaho Mine Site
Officials with the Payette and Boise national forests are again asking for the public to weigh in on a proposal to restart mining activities at an abandoned pit mine located outside of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. On Friday, U.S. Forest Service released the supplemental draft environmental impact...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf
Idaho Controller Says he Will Continue Transparency Efforts if Re-Elected. The Idaho controller is responsible for paying the bills of the state’s 90 agencies and the salaries of its 25,000 employees. That includes conducting internal audits of state spending, maintaining a centralized financial management system and paying claims against the state. Controller Brandon Woolf has held the office since 2012, and while he technically has […]
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
University of Idaho Students Earn $37,000 to Bring Innovative Cybersecurity, Homebuilding Products to Market
BOISE - Through innovative solutions in cybersecurity and construction safety, University of Idaho students recently won a total of $37,000 during Idaho’s largest entrepreneurial competition, Boise Entrepreneur Week. In the annual competition hosted by Boise State University, U of I students earned top placement, including two first-place finishes. According...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Rural Teachers Can Now Apply for $12,000 in Education Funding
BOISE - At long last, Idaho educators working in rural or underserved districts and schools have the chance to apply for up to $12,000 that could be put toward student loans or other educational expenses. The program was created by the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1290, which Governor Brad...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho's wine country: Exploring the booming industry
CALDWELL — When you think of wine country, many might think of Napa Valley, California, but Idaho has its own booming wine industry. In fact, Idaho’s wine industry contributes an estimated $210 million to the state's economy, and as Idaho keeps growing, so does that number. Right now,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington sheriffs ask public to research candidates before voting
SPOKANE - As crime continues to be on voters' minds this election cycle, Tuesday, sheriffs across the state are calling some legislators out for claiming they are pro-police in order to get votes this election cycle. Police reform laws, enacted in 2021, are a hot-button issue for law enforcement agencies...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Halloween marks the end of Washington state’s emergency COVID declaration
(The Center Square) – Halloween typically means costumes, candy, and a creepy good time. This year in Washington state, Halloween also means Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends more than two years after he declared it. Last month, Inslee announced Oct. 31 would be the last...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington lawmakers decline comment on abortion rallies ethics complaint
(The Center Square) — Eleven Washington lawmakers have declined to comment on an ethics complaint alleging that they illegally used public resources to organize and conduct campaign events under the guise of press conferences. The events in question took place on June 25 at the state capitol and on...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Many Washington youths lost almost a year of math under COVID, per Harvard study
(The Center Square) – Research from a collaboration between Stanford University and Harvard University reveals that Washington State lost multiple months of learning in math and reading since 2019. Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research and Stanford University’s Educational Opportunity Project announced the Education Research Scorecard, which showed that...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Common respiratory viruses spreading across Washington, COVID activity remains flat
While COVID-19 activity in Washington and Cowlitz County remains relatively low, the region is seeing an uptick in respiratory viruses, according to health officials and the most recent surveillance data. RSV, a common respiratory virus, is spreading statewide and nationally, with some areas of the country seeing a bump in...
Comments / 0