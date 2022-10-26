Former Idaho Gov. Batt launches new Wassmuth building at Anne Frank Memorial

Idaho Controller Says he Will Continue Transparency Efforts if Re-Elected. The Idaho controller is responsible for paying the bills of the state’s 90 agencies and the salaries of its 25,000 employees. That includes conducting internal audits of state spending, maintaining a centralized financial management system and paying claims against the state. Controller Brandon Woolf has held the office since 2012, and while he technically has […]

