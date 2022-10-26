ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Former Idaho Gov. Batt launches new Wassmuth building at Anne Frank Memorial

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lisa McClellan Named New Idaho DMV Administrator

BOISE - Lisa McClellan, who has been with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) since 2004, was recently named Idaho's new DMV Administrator. As the leader of DMV, McClellan will manage a dedicated team of 244 professionals. Lisa holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Lewis Clark State College from 2009...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Officials Seek Public Comment on Proposed new Operations at Abandoned Idaho Mine Site

Officials with the Payette and Boise national forests are again asking for the public to weigh in on a proposal to restart mining activities at an abandoned pit mine located outside of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. On Friday, U.S. Forest Service released the supplemental draft environmental impact...
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf

Idaho Controller Says he Will Continue Transparency Efforts if Re-Elected. The Idaho controller is responsible for paying the bills of the state’s 90 agencies and the salaries of its 25,000 employees. That includes conducting internal audits of state spending, maintaining a centralized financial management system and paying claims against the state. Controller Brandon Woolf has held the office since 2012, and while he technically has […]
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

University of Idaho Students Earn $37,000 to Bring Innovative Cybersecurity, Homebuilding Products to Market

BOISE - Through innovative solutions in cybersecurity and construction safety, University of Idaho students recently won a total of $37,000 during Idaho’s largest entrepreneurial competition, Boise Entrepreneur Week. In the annual competition hosted by Boise State University, U of I students earned top placement, including two first-place finishes. According...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Rural Teachers Can Now Apply for $12,000 in Education Funding

BOISE - At long last, Idaho educators working in rural or underserved districts and schools have the chance to apply for up to $12,000 that could be put toward student loans or other educational expenses. The program was created by the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1290, which Governor Brad...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho's wine country: Exploring the booming industry

CALDWELL — When you think of wine country, many might think of Napa Valley, California, but Idaho has its own booming wine industry. In fact, Idaho’s wine industry contributes an estimated $210 million to the state's economy, and as Idaho keeps growing, so does that number. Right now,...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington sheriffs ask public to research candidates before voting

SPOKANE - As crime continues to be on voters' minds this election cycle, Tuesday, sheriffs across the state are calling some legislators out for claiming they are pro-police in order to get votes this election cycle. Police reform laws, enacted in 2021, are a hot-button issue for law enforcement agencies...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington lawmakers decline comment on abortion rallies ethics complaint

(The Center Square) — Eleven Washington lawmakers have declined to comment on an ethics complaint alleging that they illegally used public resources to organize and conduct campaign events under the guise of press conferences. The events in question took place on June 25 at the state capitol and on...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Many Washington youths lost almost a year of math under COVID, per Harvard study

(The Center Square) – Research from a collaboration between Stanford University and Harvard University reveals that Washington State lost multiple months of learning in math and reading since 2019. Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research and Stanford University’s Educational Opportunity Project announced the Education Research Scorecard, which showed that...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy