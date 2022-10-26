ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Reaction: Louisville blows out No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21

The University of Louisville football team scored its biggest and most impressive win in a long time on Saturday. Louisville used a 35-point third quarter, came up with eight sacks and eight turnovers, and put it to No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 before an announced crowd of 39,503 fans at Cardinal Stadium. The U of L fans stormed the field after the victory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville's third quarter in Wake Forest win 'incredible'

The University of Louisville's beatdown of No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium is going to be one of those games that CardNation will not soon forget. Well, the third quarter was a quarter for the ages and one that will be remembered forever by those around the U of L football program. Trailing 14-13 at halftime, Louisville scored 35 points, came up with six turnovers, and absolutely dismantled Wake Forest in the third period.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Brendel's Bytes: UCF

The Cincinnati Bearcats saw their 19-game AAC winning streak snapped on Saturday as they failed to hold a pair of 4th-quarter leads in a 25-21 loss at UCF. Let’s get to the details. Opening Thought. As discussed last week, this team currently has a poor understanding of what it...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

247Sports

