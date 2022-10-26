The University of Louisville's beatdown of No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium is going to be one of those games that CardNation will not soon forget. Well, the third quarter was a quarter for the ages and one that will be remembered forever by those around the U of L football program. Trailing 14-13 at halftime, Louisville scored 35 points, came up with six turnovers, and absolutely dismantled Wake Forest in the third period.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO