Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
5 Spooky Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Fall Festivals and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are just some of the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd
Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
There Are 10 Super Bands Playing This Weekend In Texarkana
"The Dusty Rose Band" and "Stiff Necked Fools" Highlight your spooky weekend live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5
The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
fourstatesliving.com
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad
The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
menastar.com
Friends of the Library Bookstore reopening at their new location
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The all-volunteer charity organization, the Friends of the Texarkana Public Library, were delighted to have a very busy reopening of their new bookstore location at 2024 N. State Line Ave. on Texarkana’s Ark. side on Friday. The store is not only full of reduced-rate, previously...
It’s A&M-Texarkana’s Popular Trunk or Treat & New Free Haunted Trails
Halloween is Monday and Texas A&M Texarkana's popular Halloween Truck or Treat is back. Something new to check out is the Haunted Trails for a spooky fun time. This city-wide event is taking place on Halloween, Monday, October 31. Hosted by the Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council. The fun gets started at 5 PM and goes until 7 PM.
KTBS
Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
swarkansasnews.com
KSLA
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation in southwest Ark. town leaves questions about who will become mayor
LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - The vote to decide the mayor’s race in one southwest Arkansas city may not be determined on Election Day due to an unexpected turn of events. “Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Ark. residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
National Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29 in Texarkana
Did you know that tomorrow Saturday, October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day? It is and you can dispose of any outdated or unused medication safely. A couple of Texarkana Arkansas officers will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana, Texas. This...
Silvermoon Children’s Theatre Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Texarkana
The Silvermoon Children's Theater will present a stage production of The Little Mermaid in Texarkana. This is your chance to see local talent in this fun production of a great classic for all ages. They've been working hard and now it's time for the payoff...it's showtime. Based on one of...
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana
"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
Spooky Freebies and Delightful Deals at Texarkana Restaurants
Halloween is just days away, are you ready for some spooktacular freebies and discounts? No tricks nothing but treats from national chain restaurants in the Texarkana area. Here is a list of all the Halloween sweet deals, freebies, and discounts offered at participating restaurants in 2022, according to Offers.com and Retailmenot.com.
tigertimesonline.com
Pine Street reborn
It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
ktoy1047.com
Letter to FBI, prison contraband in Taylor Parker trial
Venable testified about Parker’s many fictional characters and her ongoing schemes in jail to attempt to frame another inmate for the death of Reagan Hancock. When Parker’s cell was searched, a letter she had written to the FBI was uncovered, in which she offered to psychiatrically evaluate the other inmates professing that she was adept at using sexual mind games on both men and women. Another letter that Parker had written to a friend claimed that Parker’s brother had told her a magazine had called her “The Sexiest Murderer Alive.” Venable said no record of any such conversation has been found. The jury also heard from Bi-State Correctional Officer Samantha Malone, who testified that while Parker has been in solitary confinement, contraband has repeatedly shown up in her cell.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Delona Drews, 51, of Hot Springs, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Rodgers, 48, McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Paradise Talley, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Jeremiah Muldrew, 29, of Hot Springs, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.18.22. 6:46am in the 2100 block of N. Hazel 2 vehicles. 10:11am in the...
Majic 93.3
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymajic933.com/
Comments / 0