Fstoppers
A Review of the Versatile Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens
A wide-aperture 24mm lens is useful for a huge range of applications ranging from astro work to event photography, and when you add in macro capabilities and image stabilization, it becomes all the more versatile. The Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM has all those things, making it quite the intriguing option for a lot of photographers, and this excellent video review takes a look at just what kind of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
We Review the New OM-5 Mirrorless Camera. Spoiler: It’s Not Another OM-1.
The new OM-5 camera may, at first look, take you by surprise. However, you may have noticed that OM Digital Solutions (OMDS) knows what they are doing. As their first anniversary arrives, they yet again deliver another excellent camera for a specific type of photographer. Some years ago, I went...
Fstoppers
The Best Filter System I've Tested: We Review the Kase Wolverine IV Magnetic Filter System
Camera filters have improved a great deal over the last decade. It wasn't that long ago when it was completely acceptable for filters to produce blue-cast images with a significant loss in detail. We now have manufacturers producing highly innovative filter systems, such as the new Kase Wolverine IV Magnetic filter system.
Fstoppers
DeNoise AI or Photo AI: Which Topaz Labs Product Best Removes Noise?
Topaz Labs recently released its all-in-one Photo AI suite that magically removes noise, sharpens, and increases resolution all at the single click of a button. But how does it compare with its own individual products, in this case DeNoise AI?. If you're not familiar with Topaz Labs' editing products, for...
Fstoppers
How to Add Catchlights to a Subject in Photoshop
Catchlights are one of the most important bits of a portrait that signify a professional image. It is not uncommon, however, for your subject to be posed in a way where they just miss having a catchlight. That is no reason to bin that photo, though, as you can add a realistic catchlight quickly and easily in Photoshop. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to do just that.
Fstoppers
Why Tripods Are Sometimes Overrated for Landscape Photography?
Perhaps no accessory is more strongly associated with landscape photography than the tripod, and for good reason. That being said, some photographers insist on using them for every shot, no matter the circumstances. Can that actually be a hindrance? This great video dives into the use of tripods in landscape photography and why sometimes, it is better to just hold your camera.
Fstoppers
Pushing a Camera to its Limits on a Low Light Husky Ride
If you want to know how good your camera is, pushing its abilities as far as they will go is the way to find out. Combining speed, vibration, and low light stretches its photographic capabilities, and flying mud, rain, and thick fog help too. Both my sister and her husband...
