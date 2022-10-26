ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WATCH: Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond partake in a teammate quiz

By Michael Mulford
 3 days ago
Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls are off to a 2-2 start to the 2022-23 regular season.

Two vital parts of this year’s bench unit is guard Alex Caruso and newcomer Andre Drummond, who both provide a variety of skillsets that can fill up the stat sheet on both ends of the floor for Billy Donovan.

Caruso and Drummond, who were previously teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21, partook in a teammate quiz to see how well they knew each other, which included questions like ‘Favorite Pregame Meal’ and ‘Jersey Number in College’.

Comments / 0

 

