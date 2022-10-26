ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina football score vs. Missouri Tigers: Live updates for SEC East matchup

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football aims to extend its four-game winning streak and bring the Mayor's Cup back to the Palmetto State against Missouri. The No. 25 Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) face the Tigers (3-4, 1-3) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (4 p.m. SEC Network). The Tigers lead the all-time series 7-5 and pulled off a 31-28 upset in 2021, but South Carolina is 3-2 against the Mizzou at home.
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina football report card vs Missouri: Gamecocks don't deserve better than C overall

COLUMBIA — After riding the high of four straight wins all week, South Carolina football came crashing down in a 23-10 loss to SEC East rival Missouri. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) fell behind 17-0 early and never caught up to the Tigers (4-4, 2-3) in Saturday's homecoming game at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina has lost four straight games against Missouri, and Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is undefeated against the Gamecocks since beginning his tenure in 2019.
blufftontoday.com

No. 25 South Carolina football loses 23-10 to Missouri, snapping four-game win streak

COLUMBIA — No. 25 South Carolina football got a brutal reality check after four straight wins, losing 23-10 to Missouri in its homecoming game at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) have now lost four straight matchups against the Tigers (4-4, 2-3), and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is undefeated against South Carolina since taking over the program in 2019.
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina football vs. Missouri Tigers: Score prediction, scouting report

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will look to bring the Mayor's Cup back to the Palmetto State in this week's game against Missouri, an SEC rival also based in a Columbia. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) face the Tigers (3-4, 1-3) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (4 p.m., SEC Network) in the midst of a four-game winning streak — their longest since 2013. Missouri leads the all-time series 7-5 and won 31-28 in 2021, but South Carolina is 3-2 against the Tigers at home.
