KETV.com
Nebraska corrections reports dead inmate at state penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections said a state penitentiary inmate died Saturday. Officials identified 26-year-old Philip Garcia as the dead inmate. He was serving a 26- to 46-year sentence for theft, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assaulting a peace officer out of Scotts Bluff County.
LinPepCo and United Way of Western Nebraska Support Local Backpack Programs
As the days become colder, food insecurity rates are continuing to rise across Western Nebraska, with more than 18% of Nebraska Children living in food insecure homes. To help tackle the growing epidemic, local PepsiCo Beverages North America Western Nebraska bottler LinPepCo, partnered with United Way of Western Nebraska to host a meal packing event in Alliance, NE. Volunteers will pack more than 1,000 meals to reach families facing food insecurity through school meal backpack programs across Alliance, Chadron, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering and Sidney.
News Channel Nebraska
Chadron murder trial underway
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is underway. 20-year old Ian “Sage” Little Moon is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John “JD” Martinez, who was shot in the head 5 times. District...
Trick, Trunk or Treat in Downtown Alliance Oct. 31
The Alliance Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Annual Trick/Trunk or Treat on Monday October 31, in downtown Alliance. Children are welcome to come trick or treating in the 200, 300, 400 and 500 Blocks of Box Butte Avenue and also some side streets, from 3:30 to 5 pm Halloween Day.
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody for Sidney robbery
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Sidney man was taken into custody in connection to a gas station robbery that took place on Tuesday. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office said the man is in his early 30s and had robbed the gas station Git N Split. Officers said the man took $40...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
'Trunk or Treat' to be held in Chadron
Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis will hold Trunk or Treat in downtown Chadron on Oct. 28 from 5 pm. - 7 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Rupp receives Regional West’s 2022 Caring Kind Award Honor
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ? Melissa Rupp, RN, lead occupational health nurse at Regional West’s Scottsbluff campus, was recently named the facility’s 2022 Caring Kind Award recipient. The Caring Kind Award, presented annually by the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), honors outstanding healthcare staff members who have demonstrated compassion for patients,...
Alliance Veteran's Day Parade set for November 5
Alliance American Legion Post #7 along with the Box Butte County Veteran's Service Office will sponsor a Veteran's Day Parade Saturday, November 5 in Alliance. The parade will begin at 11 am, at 14th and Box Butte Avenue, near Alliance High School and proceed south along Box Butte Ave. to 4th Street.
Chadron Bomgaars to hold 'Ladies Night'
The Chadron Bomgaars will hold on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bomgaars will be donating 5% of the evening's total sales to local cancer centers and/or hospitals in the communities they serve. In Chadron donates will go to Circle of Light and Chadron Community Hospital.
Free programs offered to public at CSC's planetarium
The Dr. Veath Planetarium in Chadron State College’s Math Science Center of Innovative learning invites the community to free Friday. Friday, Oct. 21 - 2 p.m. Autumn Sky Tour followed by Earth Moon and Sun. -7 p.m. Autumn Sky Tour followed by From Earth to the Universe. Both programs...
More details released on New Alliance Bean fire
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire at New Alliance Bean and Grain early Thursday morning on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385. The Alliance Fire Department responded with several tanker trucks and a ladder truck. Alliance Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schrum said the fire...
Drive-Through job, resource fair to be held in Chadron
Nebraska Department of Labor is hosting a Drive-Through Job and Resource Fair in Chadron on Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the First National Bank parking lot. Information and registration are located under Career Fairs at: https://www.csc.edu/careerservices/
Fort Robinson Christmas Dinner will return in 2022
Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns. The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long...
Chadron police arrest man for shooting gun from a moving vehicle
On Oct. 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m. officers with the Chadron Police Department received a report of gunshots being fired out of a moving vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Street. A license plate of the vehicle was included in the vehicle description. Chadron officers responded to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Both sides rest in Little Moon murder trial
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is almost in the hands of the jury. Both sides in the case of 20-year old Ian “Sage” Little Moon rested this morning with closing arguments expected shortly after court reconvenes at 12:30. Little Moon is charged with 1st-degree murder...
AFD responds to fire at New Alliance Bean
The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to New Alliance Bean & Grain early Thursday morning to a fire. The facility is located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 and includes multiple storage bins that are connected by a series of augars and conveyors. Flames from the...
Robert Wahlstrom wins National Recognition for Community Service, Industry Accomplishments
New York, NY, October 18, 2022) – The nomination of Robert Wahlstrom, president of Wahlstrom Ford Inc. in Chadron, Nebraska, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Wahlstrom is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country...
POST PODCAST: AHS Eight To Great Program
Alliance High School English teacher Roxie Smith discusses the "8 To Great" program, which has been in use in classes.
Power restored in Alliance Monday morning-Update
Power has been restored to a large section of central Alliance as of 7:05 am this morning (10/24). According to the City Utility Office, a motor vehicle struck a power pole along West 2nd street early Monday. This caused a disruption in the underground electric lines that feed a large section of the City. City Electric Crews responded quickly and power was restored in approximately 1 hour. Anyone still having power issues should contact the City at 762-5400.
Panhandle Post
