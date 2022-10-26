Read full article on original website
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly after beating Florida for the fifth time in six years, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made sure to share his thoughts on one of the Bulldogs' most legendary figures on Saturday night. Smart spoke at length about legendary Georgia head coach Vince Dooley, who passed...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After watching the Florida Gators quickly cut into what was once a 25-point lead, the Georgia Bulldogs rose to the occasion and finished strong on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia settled in in the third quarter after 17 unanswered points by Florida by battling back with two...
If fans were unsure if Georgia’s matchup with Tennessee next Saturday will be the talk of college football, ESPN made sure that the showdown will in fact have a national spotlight on it. ESPN announced on Saturday night that College GameDay will be in Athens on Saturday to build...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Billy Napier said his team’s bye-week focus was simple: Identifying the common denominators in his team’s victories and losses while trying to find ways to encourage the former and eliminate the latter. Florida’s issues through its first seven games couldn’t have been clearer. Defensively,...
Over the course of his time as a player and a coach, Kirby Smart has spent quite a lot of time over the years with Georgia icon Vince Dooley. Given their relationship, Dooley’s passing led Smart to share his thoughts on the Bulldogs legend. Smart shared his thoughts regarding...
Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home on Friday in the presence of his wife and their four children.
Georgia comes into the Florida game as a 22 point favorite. Here’s how we think the Dawgs fair this week.
Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
The University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is rolling out what it says is the world’s first honeybee vaccine. UGA says it is aimed at protecting endangered honeybee colonies. From Jordan Powers, UGA... Vaccines are a proven benefit in the world of animal science. People...
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — If the one thing you’ve been wishing for from Chick-fil-A is a good, old-fashioned chicken wing, you’re in luck. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced Thursday that it is testing traditional bone-in chicken wings for a limited time at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge.
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
