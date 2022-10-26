ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a much-needed week without a game, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in a game week on Monday. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) will begin what is essentially the second half of its regular season on Saturday by facing rival Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their annual matchup in Jacksonville. Both teams enter Saturday’s action after a bye, with Georgia’s break coming after beating Vanderbilt 55-0 two weeks ago and Florida’s break coming after a 45-35 home loss to LSU.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses

Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox5atlanta.com

A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville

The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

UGA Ag College rolls out world’s first honeybee vaccine

The University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is rolling out what it says is the world’s first honeybee vaccine. UGA says it is aimed at protecting endangered honeybee colonies. From Jordan Powers, UGA... Vaccines are a proven benefit in the world of animal science. People...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree

Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week

Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
ATHENS, GA
