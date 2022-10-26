ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wraltechwire.com

18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival to bring new music, food, entertainment to Wilson

WILSON – Final preparations are underway for the 18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival which will take place on November 5th and 6th in Historic Downtown Wilson. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive festival showcasing art of the region. The inspiration? Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs, of course. Vendors specializing in works using re-purposed, recycled, reused, or handmade materials line the streets to amaze festival goers. Admission and parking are free, as well as all activities within the festival.
WILSON, NC
ncwc.edu

USAF Heritage of America Band Concert

Please join us for a night with The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band as they perform on November 10, 2022 at 8:00 pm. This Salute to Our Troops concert will be held in the Minges Auditorium at the Dunn Center. FREE ADMISSION, no ticket required.
visitraleigh.com

Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.: November 2022

Festivals, parades and light displays—the Raleigh area is gearing up for the holidays this month! Shopping sprees, ballets, hockey games and more make for perfect weekend adventures, date nights and family gatherings. Have your jackets, scarves and boots ready? Let's dive in!. The Power of Women in Country Music...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location

RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
GREENVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair

Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Varsity Spirit abuse scandal expands to NC with new lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced a new federal lawsuit has been filed against Varsity Spirit after a survivor in Raleigh, North Carolina came forward on Thursday. Officials said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of a young athlete who claims to have been sexually abused...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount. The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car. Chipotle also […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Transportation summit makes Pitt County more mobile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One North Carolina group is working to make Pitt County a better place for pedestrians and bicyclists. The official start to the BikeWalk North Carolina Transportation Summit is Friday, but the group already began pre-summit activities on Thursday. It is BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual summit, and it is the group’s first […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Early College class looks inside county legal system

Students from Lenoir County Early College High School researched the workings of the legal system in Lenoir County during a recent tour of the Lenoir County Courthouse. Sophomores from Dr. Travis Towne’s Civic Literacy class took the field trip Monday and heard from Maj. Ryan Dawson of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, visited both the Criminal Superior and Civil Superior courtrooms and toured the old jail above the courtroom.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

This NC city the latest to initiate public drinking district

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wilson is the latest North Carolina town to debut a social district- an area within specific boundaries where drinking in public is allowed. The social district went into effect Wednesday morning. Wilson city councilmembers voted to create a social district in Historic...
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
ROLESVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
TARBORO, NC
WRAL

Apartment fire in Morrisville displaces 6 residents

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — An apartment fire in Morrisville displaced six residents on Saturday morning. Morrisville Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Sterling Green Drive just after 10:00 a.m. Seven fire trucks with 26 firefighters responded to the scene. Fire was contained to the apartment of origin...
MORRISVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy