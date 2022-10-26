Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wraltechwire.com
18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival to bring new music, food, entertainment to Wilson
WILSON – Final preparations are underway for the 18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival which will take place on November 5th and 6th in Historic Downtown Wilson. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive festival showcasing art of the region. The inspiration? Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs, of course. Vendors specializing in works using re-purposed, recycled, reused, or handmade materials line the streets to amaze festival goers. Admission and parking are free, as well as all activities within the festival.
ncwc.edu
USAF Heritage of America Band Concert
Please join us for a night with The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band as they perform on November 10, 2022 at 8:00 pm. This Salute to Our Troops concert will be held in the Minges Auditorium at the Dunn Center. FREE ADMISSION, no ticket required.
jocoreport.com
Local Group Of Teens & Young Adults With Autism To Host Christmas Craft Fair
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Social Group for Teens and Young Adults with Autism (SGTYA) will hold a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 5th from 10:00am – 12 Noon at Christ Community United Methodist Church in Clayton. The event is a fundraiser to benefit charity. The handmade...
visitraleigh.com
Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.: November 2022
Festivals, parades and light displays—the Raleigh area is gearing up for the holidays this month! Shopping sprees, ballets, hockey games and more make for perfect weekend adventures, date nights and family gatherings. Have your jackets, scarves and boots ready? Let's dive in!. The Power of Women in Country Music...
WRAL
Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
WRAL
Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Community gathers at Dix Park for a Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, who was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. Community gathers at Dix Park for a Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, who was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.
warrenrecord.com
Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair
Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
FOX Carolina
Varsity Spirit abuse scandal expands to NC with new lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced a new federal lawsuit has been filed against Varsity Spirit after a survivor in Raleigh, North Carolina came forward on Thursday. Officials said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of a young athlete who claims to have been sexually abused...
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount. The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car. Chipotle also […]
See a local company’s random act of kindness for Pitt County Schools teacher
Editor’s note: Catch “9 On The Positive Side” each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and each Sunday at noon on Eastern Carolina CW. You can also watch episodes on the 9OTPS website by clicking here. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What would you do if you came home to someone washing your windows at […]
Transportation summit makes Pitt County more mobile
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One North Carolina group is working to make Pitt County a better place for pedestrians and bicyclists. The official start to the BikeWalk North Carolina Transportation Summit is Friday, but the group already began pre-summit activities on Thursday. It is BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual summit, and it is the group’s first […]
neusenews.com
Early College class looks inside county legal system
Students from Lenoir County Early College High School researched the workings of the legal system in Lenoir County during a recent tour of the Lenoir County Courthouse. Sophomores from Dr. Travis Towne’s Civic Literacy class took the field trip Monday and heard from Maj. Ryan Dawson of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, visited both the Criminal Superior and Civil Superior courtrooms and toured the old jail above the courtroom.
cbs17
This NC city the latest to initiate public drinking district
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wilson is the latest North Carolina town to debut a social district- an area within specific boundaries where drinking in public is allowed. The social district went into effect Wednesday morning. Wilson city councilmembers voted to create a social district in Historic...
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
$2 million townhomes being developed under 'missing middle' housing efforts
17 high-end townhomes are being proposed and would be built on a 2.5 acre property in the Hayes Barton historic district in Raleigh.
Who will control Wake school board? This race could be bellwether for others in NC.
The District 9 contest — featuring a candidate who marched in DC on Jan. 6 — could signal how well conservatives do statewide on Election Day.
WRAL
Apartment fire in Morrisville displaces 6 residents
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — An apartment fire in Morrisville displaced six residents on Saturday morning. Morrisville Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Sterling Green Drive just after 10:00 a.m. Seven fire trucks with 26 firefighters responded to the scene. Fire was contained to the apartment of origin...
Comments / 0