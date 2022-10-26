Read full article on original website
Massachusetts has 120 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
A list of school districts in Massachusetts with the slowest internet speeds.
WCVB
Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
Government Technology
Aurora Institute Symposium: New Open Source Guide to Ed-Tech Procurement
With students and teachers now using over 100 ed-tech tools a year, according to a recent report from the ed-tech company LearnPlatform, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has created an open source guide to help educators make informed decisions about which tools are best for respective classrooms. The department showcased the guide, “EdTech Systems Guide: Equity-Driven Selection, Implementation, and Evaluation,” in a webinar session on Wednesday, the last day of the virtual Aurora Institute Symposium.
Government Technology
PennWest Global Online Discounts Tuition for State Employees
(TNS) — PennWest University will offer a 20 percent online tuition discount for all of Pennsylvania's state employees offered through its PennWest Global Online. The reduction, announced Thursday, will be available on about 150 programs under a partnership with the state, effective for the 2023 spring semester. The discount...
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
What are the Massachusetts ballot questions?
When voters head to the polls on November 8, they will get to weigh in on four statewide ballot questions.
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Announces Temporary CIO to Replace John MacMillan
When state CIO John MacMillan steps down in November, Pennsylvania will turn to a familiar face to replace him. Patti Chapman — the CIO for the commonwealth’s Integrated Enterprise System (IES) — will take over in an interim capacity, according to Dan Egan, communications director for the Office of Administration.
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
WCVB
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
spectrumnews1.com
MA gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl attend MACDC forum
WORCESTER, Mass. — Just one more weekend from the general election. With Gov. Charlie Baker on his way out, both of the candidates trying to fill his seat were in Worcester Saturday. State Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee, and former State House Representative Geoff Diehl, her Republican...
Government Technology
Emergency Management Jobs Available in Florida
Hurricane Ian has created a huge job market in Florida for emergency management positions. One such opportunity is with Hagerty Consulting. As an independent contractor supporting Hagerty, I can refer people to them — and they have significant needs. Below you can read the types of positions they have available now. Admittedly, referrals that end up being hired by Hagerty allow me to get a referral award. I don't have any additional information on locations, pay, etc. This just gets you into the hiring process. Email me at ericholdeman@ericholdeman.com if you are interested.
Poll: Maura Healey retains strong lead, Geoff Diehl disputes results
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, continues to trounce her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed former state representative, in polls surrounding the fast-approaching gubernatorial race. Some 59% of respondents in a new poll released Friday said they would vote for Healey, compared to 32%...
Who is paying for all of the ads about 'millionaires tax' ballot question? What we know
Funds have been flowing freely into the coffers of supporters and opponents of the ballot questions being posed to Massachusetts voters this election season: Especially when it comes to Question 1, a constitutional amendment to raise the income tax rate for the state's highest earners. Proponents of Question 1 have...
TODAY.com
How Salem, Massachusetts becomes America’s Halloween capital
Every year, Salem, MA sees more than 100,000 visitors drawn in by its infamous witch history. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.Oct. 29, 2022.
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Haverhill Wants Reimbursement For Costly Laws; Michitson Also Seeks Plan for Paying Major Expenses
A state auditor’s report first released last spring found 29 state laws passed between 2016 and 2020 have imposed significant financial burdens on Massachusetts cities and towns. One Haverhill city councilor is particularly concerned about rising election costs. Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan convinced his colleagues Tuesday night to unanimously...
Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 7,318 new cases
State public health officials reported 86 new confirmed deaths and 7,318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Governor Baker expects economic development bill in the “next couple of weeks”
After spending nearly two months at loggerheads, there's a chance top Democrats reach a breakthrough on their stalled economic development and tax relief bill ahead of the Nov. 8 election, at least in Gov. Charlie Baker's view.
