Salem, MA

WCVB

Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
Government Technology

Aurora Institute Symposium: New Open Source Guide to Ed-Tech Procurement

With students and teachers now using over 100 ed-tech tools a year, according to a recent report from the ed-tech company LearnPlatform, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has created an open source guide to help educators make informed decisions about which tools are best for respective classrooms. The department showcased the guide, “EdTech Systems Guide: Equity-Driven Selection, Implementation, and Evaluation,” in a webinar session on Wednesday, the last day of the virtual Aurora Institute Symposium.
Government Technology

PennWest Global Online Discounts Tuition for State Employees

(TNS) — PennWest University will offer a 20 percent online tuition discount for all of Pennsylvania's state employees offered through its PennWest Global Online. The reduction, announced Thursday, will be available on about 150 programs under a partnership with the state, effective for the 2023 spring semester. The discount...
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Announces Temporary CIO to Replace John MacMillan

When state CIO John MacMillan steps down in November, Pennsylvania will turn to a familiar face to replace him. Patti Chapman — the CIO for the commonwealth’s Integrated Enterprise System (IES) — will take over in an interim capacity, according to Dan Egan, communications director for the Office of Administration.
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
WCVB

Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter

BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
Government Technology

Emergency Management Jobs Available in Florida

Hurricane Ian has created a huge job market in Florida for emergency management positions. One such opportunity is with Hagerty Consulting. As an independent contractor supporting Hagerty, I can refer people to them — and they have significant needs. Below you can read the types of positions they have available now. Admittedly, referrals that end up being hired by Hagerty allow me to get a referral award. I don't have any additional information on locations, pay, etc. This just gets you into the hiring process. Email me at ericholdeman@ericholdeman.com if you are interested.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
