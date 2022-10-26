Hurricane Ian has created a huge job market in Florida for emergency management positions. One such opportunity is with Hagerty Consulting. As an independent contractor supporting Hagerty, I can refer people to them — and they have significant needs. Below you can read the types of positions they have available now. Admittedly, referrals that end up being hired by Hagerty allow me to get a referral award. I don't have any additional information on locations, pay, etc. This just gets you into the hiring process. Email me at ericholdeman@ericholdeman.com if you are interested.

