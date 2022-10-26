Read full article on original website
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
KFVS12
Woman arrested by Illinois State Police for aggravated battery to a child
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have made an arrest and charged a woman with Aggravated Battery to a Child. 29-year-old Keisha Cullum from Elizabethtown was taken into custody after an investigation into children who were badly injured. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office made a request on Oct....
14news.com
Police called to crash involving semi
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash involving a semi. It happened late Friday morning at Vann and Washington. We’re told nobody was hurt.
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
wevv.com
Crash involving semi shuts down intersection on Evansville's southeast side
Crews are currently working to clean up after a crash on the southeast side of Evansville. A witness at the scene of the crash told us that it happened at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue, and that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved. It's unclear at...
104.1 WIKY
Organization Reaches Out To Family Of Man Injured In Accident
The Evansville man that was severely injured in late August is getting help from a local organization. Skip Chamberlain was in his dump truck at Cass and S. Weinbach Avenue when he was hit by a speeding car that ran a stop sign. Chamberlain hit a pole flipping his vehicle...
wevv.com
Evansville Police respond to shooting on Herbert Avenue
Evansville Police were on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Avenue Thursday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting. Our 44News crew responded to the scene to gather more information.
wevv.com
EPD: Man on parole for child molesting charges breaks into home, steal's child's underwear
An Evansville man who was on supervised release for three counts of child molestation was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing a child's underwear, according to police. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called to a home on the city's south side on Friday afternoon to...
wevv.com
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
wevv.com
Evansville Police investigate attempted murder of man at center of drug investigation
We're learning more information on an attempted murder investigation that started in Evansville on Thursday night. It started when Evansville Police were called to a home on Herbert Avenue Thursday after gunshots were reported in the area. Police say the victim in the shooting, 35-year-old Demario Holman, was sent to...
city-countyobserver.com
Shooting/Attempted Murder 2300 Block Of Herbert Ave
On October 27th, around 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Herbert Ave. in reference to a victim who had been shot inside of a residence. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and began to render first aid until AMR arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, the victim has several severe injuries but appears to be in stable condition.
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
Life-saving devices make their way to local first responders
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies. In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34. Officials with Henderson Police say they now have […]
WIBC.com
Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
vincennespbs.org
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
beckersspine.com
All in the family: Dr. William Polio joins father, brother at Kentucky orthopedic practice
William Polio, MD, is joining Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Dr. William Polio's brother, Joseph A. Polio, MD, and his father, Joseph L. Polio, MD, both work at the practice, according to an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. William Polio specializes in shoulder,...
