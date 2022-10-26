On October 27th, around 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Herbert Ave. in reference to a victim who had been shot inside of a residence. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and began to render first aid until AMR arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, the victim has several severe injuries but appears to be in stable condition.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO