Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Organization Reaches Out To Family Of Man Injured In Accident

The Evansville man that was severely injured in late August is getting help from a local organization. Skip Chamberlain was in his dump truck at Cass and S. Weinbach Avenue when he was hit by a speeding car that ran a stop sign. Chamberlain hit a pole flipping his vehicle...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police respond to shooting on Herbert Avenue

Evansville Police were on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Avenue Thursday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting. Our 44News crew responded to the scene to gather more information.
wevv.com

Semi overturns in Perry County

Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Shooting/Attempted Murder 2300 Block Of Herbert Ave

On October 27th, around 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Herbert Ave. in reference to a victim who had been shot inside of a residence. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and began to render first aid until AMR arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, the victim has several severe injuries but appears to be in stable condition.
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Life-saving devices make their way to local first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies. In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34. Officials with Henderson Police say they now have […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022

Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL
vincennespbs.org

New VPD officer sworn in

The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
VINCENNES, IN

