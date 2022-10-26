October has historically been themed as a bullish month for crypto, returning six out of seven higher monthly closes for Bitcoin and three consecutive green closes for Ethereum. Thus far, the crypto market has shown positive signs of sticking to this trend, but volatile action in the remaining days could change this narrative. Outside the markets, this month has stuck out in the severity and frequency of DeFi exploits. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reported earlier this month that October had already seen more than $718 million lost to hacking incidents by Oct. 13, making it the leading month in this observation.

