Ethereum and Solana Staking Goes Live on WealthSimple
Canadian-based regulated financial services platform, WealthSimple, now offers crypto staking. Put simply, staking is a way to earn percentage-rate cryptocurrency rewards by holding certain cryptocurrencies in a staking-compatible wallet or staking platform. To support the security and operations of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain network, users “lock” or stake funds (in the blockchain network’s native token) and incentives (in the form of cryptocurrency) are paid into the wallet used for staking.
Blockchain Projects Keep Building Even as DeFi Exploits Taint October
October has historically been themed as a bullish month for crypto, returning six out of seven higher monthly closes for Bitcoin and three consecutive green closes for Ethereum. Thus far, the crypto market has shown positive signs of sticking to this trend, but volatile action in the remaining days could change this narrative. Outside the markets, this month has stuck out in the severity and frequency of DeFi exploits. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reported earlier this month that October had already seen more than $718 million lost to hacking incidents by Oct. 13, making it the leading month in this observation.
Broader Market Watch: Bitcoin Headed for Weekly Close Below $20K After Running Out of Steam
Upward traction in Bitcoin’s price has tapered off in the last dozen hours, diminishing hopes of a breach of $21K ahead of the weekend. Its 24-hr trading chart, presented by Messari, shows a gradual decline from a Thursday daily high of $20,865 to 20,165 at the time of writing. The gains bagged in recent days, albeit only modest and now facing erosion, were highly appreciated by traders, given the flagship crypto asset has been thinly bound in a lower range for more than two weeks.
Ease of Use, and Exposure to Crypto Improving – Cash App Integrates LN, Trezor to Support DCA
With an increasing number of people using cryptocurrencies, the ease of use and exposure to this new asset class is improving. Such is the lure of cryptocurrencies that even businesses couldn’t remain immune from them, as they have begun accepting them as payment in large numbers, which only further adds to the popularity of digital assets.
Matter Labs Takes Early Lead in ZK Race, ETH Price Recovery Spurs Network Activity
Ethereum price has staged a decent recovery above $1,620 on Saturday after renewed upward action heading into the weekend. Market data shows that Ether marched past $1,600 for the first time since Sept. 15 earlier today, printing a daily and multi-week high of $1,645. This broader market price ascent has resulted in more interest in crypto projects, even among developers who had moved to the sidelines.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges in Price by 27% in Anticipation of Elon Musk Acquiring Twitter (TWTR)
Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently surged in price in anticipation of Elon Musk acquiring Twitter (TWTR). The move wouldn’t surprise many, as Musk is well-known for his love for the meme coin. Interestingly, the tech billionaire’s aerospace company SpaceX and automotive company Tesla (TSLA) also accept Dogecoin as a payment...
Elon Musk Twitter Deal Finalized After Months of Uncertainty
In April Twitter Inc., one of the world’s most popular social media networks, announced that it had accepted Elon Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter. Musk and Twitter entered into a definitive agreement in which Musk agreed to buy Twitter shares for $54.20 per share, to be paid in cash in a transaction valued at $44 billion.
