Florida State

Related
Nymag.com

Nevada’s Political Oracle on the State’s Crucial Midterms

If you follow politics and are familiar with one journalist from Nevada, it’s probably Jon Ralston. A longtime reporter and talk-show host, he founded the nonprofit Nevada Independent in 2016. But he’s best known nationally for his biannual election analysis on Twitter and on his blog. With his granular knowledge of Nevada’s early voting patterns, Ralston has reliably predicted the outcome of presidential, senatorial, and gubernatorial elections in the perpetual swing state for the last decade-plus. This year, Nevada is once again at the center of the political universe: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is seen as the most endangered Democratic incumbent, and the Democratic governor and three members of Congress are also in tight races. I spoke with him about why Democrats should be feeling at least a little optimism about early returns, how Harry Reid’s death affects the party’s ground game, and why Nevada’s Republican candidates haven’t drawn that much attention for their extremism.
NEVADA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE

