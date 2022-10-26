If you follow politics and are familiar with one journalist from Nevada, it’s probably Jon Ralston. A longtime reporter and talk-show host, he founded the nonprofit Nevada Independent in 2016. But he’s best known nationally for his biannual election analysis on Twitter and on his blog. With his granular knowledge of Nevada’s early voting patterns, Ralston has reliably predicted the outcome of presidential, senatorial, and gubernatorial elections in the perpetual swing state for the last decade-plus. This year, Nevada is once again at the center of the political universe: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is seen as the most endangered Democratic incumbent, and the Democratic governor and three members of Congress are also in tight races. I spoke with him about why Democrats should be feeling at least a little optimism about early returns, how Harry Reid’s death affects the party’s ground game, and why Nevada’s Republican candidates haven’t drawn that much attention for their extremism.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO