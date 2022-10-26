Expert Picks: Does Auburn even their record on Saturday?

After an open week for both teams, the Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks get back to action in the SEC.

Prior to the bye, the Hogs took care of the BYU Cougars in Provo while the Tigers dropped another game where the opponents scored more than 40 points. The third this season, which ties a school record. They will look to avoid a third-straight game of opponents hitting the 40-mark after Georgia dropped 42 and Ole Miss added another 48.

The Auburn Wire staff make their picks for the X-Factors in the game against Arkansas as well as their game picks for the rest of the SEC slate of games. Will the Tigers lose their fourth straight game or will Bryan Harsin get his team back to .500 on Saturday?

Auburn vs Arkansas: Offensive X-Factor

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones, Auburn Wire editor: Robby Ashford

Arkansas has had difficulty stopping the pass all season long. If Auburn wants to win this game, they will need to utilize the passing game in order to put points on the board. It will be a challenge, though, as Arkansas has a solid pass rush.

JD McCarthy, Contributor: Ja’Varrius Johnson

Arkansas has struggled to defend the pass all season and Johnson has the ability to take advantage.

River Wells, Contributor: Robby Ashford

Arkansas’ passing woes are well known, so if anyone is going to have to show up, it’s Robby Ashford. Ashford has so far been an absolute turnover machine with a penchant to run more than pass, so he’s going to have to look deep inside himself and flip the script somehow on Saturday.

Last week we saw Bigsby finally get rolling to the tune of 9 yards per carry and two touchdowns. His total of 179 yards was the most this season and the only 100-yard game since the opener against Mercer. He needs to get the run game going against an Arkansas defense that surrenders just 4.2 yards per carry.

Auburn vs Arkansas: Defensive X-Factor

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

Rocket Sanders and KJ Jefferson have the ability to kill a defense on their feet. Derick Hall not only needs to have a great game but will need to be a factor in leadership as well if Auburn wants to slow those two threats down.

JD McCarthy, Contributor: The linebackers

Arkansas has some great running back and KJ Jefferson will need to be accounted for on every play. This unit will have to step up for Auburn.

River Wells, Contributor: Nehemiah Pritchett

Nehemiah Pritchett is the honorary captain this week, and for good reason — he (and the rest of the cornerbacks) are going to have to put in some of their best work to slow down K.J. Jefferson and the rest of the Razorbacks’ Rogues Gallery.

The Arkansas offense does a good job of running the football with quarterback K.J. Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders. It will take a group effort but I am circling Owen Pappoe in this matchup.

Auburn vs Arkansas, who wins?

Patrick Arkansas 41-27

Taylor Arkansas 34-24

JD Arkansas 28-24

River Arkansas 31-17

Florida Gators vs Georgia Bulldogs

Patrick Georgia

Taylor Georgia

JD Georgia

River Georgia

Missouri Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Patrick South Carolina

Taylor South Carolina

JD South Carolina

River South Carolina

Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Volunteers

Ole Miss Rebels vs Texas A&M Aggies

Patrick Ole Miss

Taylor Ole Miss

JD Ole Miss

River Ole Miss

Auburn Wire Game Picks Leaderboard

Analyst Last Week Overall

Patrick 4-1 60-13

Taylor 3-2 56-17

JD 3-2 60-13

River 3-2 57-16