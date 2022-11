Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's endorsements for the 2022 election

The cover of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's Oct. 27, 2022 issue.

Early voting sites are now open in Hillsborough , Pinellas , Pasco , Polk , Hernando , Manatee , Sarasota and Citrus counties (check your local elections supervisors for locations).

If you haven’t done anything besides register yet, the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Saturday, Oct. 29. You can do that by mail, in person or by phone via your local election office.

If you have your mail-in ballot, fill the damn thing out and get it in the mail! Mail-in ballots must be received by your Supervisor of Elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8—regardless of postmark. The United States Postal Service recommends that domestic nonmilitary voters mail back their voted ballots at least one (1) week before the Election Day deadline to account for any unforeseen events or weather issues.

You may also return your completed mail-in ballot secure ballot intake stations required to be at Supervisors of Elections’ offices and at each branch office. Some early voting sites have secure ballot intake stations.

If you believe the polls, then you’re probably expecting Charlie Crist to lose to big baby Ron DeSantis . We hope those polls are wrong, but the danger in giving credence to polls is that you get sucked into politics as a horse race. Elections aren’t sports, and their results have real life consequences for our friends and neighbors.How many more of your friends are you willing to see used as political pawns in a culture war? Are you sick of thinking about ex-felons getting arrested because someone told them they could vote? Then the statewide races at the top of the November ticket probably mean a lot to you.Those Supreme Court justices? Definitely vote on that.[content-12] The races down ballot should matter to you, too. They’ll decide your county commissioners and local judges—people who make decisions on your behalf and for the people who enter the courtroom. Other decisions about county and municipal amendments and referendums have a direct effect on how your city and county is governed, what the roads might look like, and whether or not a big ass rec center could land near that nature preserve.The best part is that if you’re registered, voting is really easy. Here's how to vote in Tampa Bay.Over time, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has learned that many readers look to the paper to help them make selections on their ballots. While our bias has always been clear, some folks just need us to lay it all out there, so here it is: a cheat sheet to the ballot so you can bring it with you to your polling place or set on the dining room table as you get the damn thing done.Val DemingsDistrict 13: Eric LynnDistrict 14: Kathy CastorDistrict 15 : Alan CohnDistrict 15 : Jan SchneiderDistrict 17 : Andrea Doria KaleGovernor: Charlie CristAramis AyalaAdam HattersleyNaomi Esther BlemurCharles T. Canady: NoJohn D. Couriel: NoJamie Grosshans: NoJorge Labarga: YesRicky Polston: NoAllison MillerDistrict 11: Brian Patrick MooreDistrict 12 : Veysel DokurDistrict 14 : Janet CruzDistrict 16 : Darryl RousonDistrict 18 : Eunic OrtizDistrict 21 : Amaro LionheartDistrict 23 : Mike Harvey State House

District 53: Keith LaufenbergDistrict 54: Brian StaverDistrict 55: Charles “C.J.” Hacker Jr.District 58: Bernard FensterwaldDistrict 59: Dawn DouglasDistrict 60: Lindsay CrossDistrict 61: Janet Varnell WarwickDistrict 62: Michele RaynerDistrict 64: Susan ValdesDistrict 65: Jen McDonaldDistrict 66: David TilleryDistrict 67: Fentrice DriskellDistrict 68: Lorissa WrightDistrict 69: Andrew LearnedDistrict 70: Eleuterio “Junior” Salazar Jr.District 72: Roberts Guy DameusDistrict 73: Derek ReichNo. 1—Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes:No. 2—Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission:No. 3—Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services Workforce:District 1: Harry CohenDistrict 2: Angela BirdsongDistrict 5: Mariella SmithDistrict 7: Kimberly OvermanMelissa BlackPatricia Joan Kelly: YesNelly N. Khouzam: YesSuzanne Y. Labrit: NoMatt Lucas: NoRobert Morris: YesTravis Northcutt: YesJohn K. Stargel: NoCraig. C. Villanti: NoDistrict Group 2: Kim "Klarc" O'ConnorDistrict Group 3: David MaynardYesPatricia “Pat” GerardDelia CopeDistrict 3: Keesha BensonDistrict 6: Brian M. MartinPinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue referendum 1—Approve a fire district tax:Largo referendum 2—Selling city property for a potential recreational center:St. Petersburg referendum 1—Expansion of Dali Museum:St. Petersburg referendum 2—Authority to grant economic development tax exemption:St. Petersburg amendment 1—Change election schedule:St. Petersburg amendment 2—Change residency requirement for redistricting:Clearwater amendment 1—Bluff development project:Indian Shores amendment 1—Qualifications for office:Indian Shores amendment 3—Vice mayor rotation:Indian Shores amendment 4—Holding other offices:Indian Shores amendment 5—Charter offices:Madeira Beach amendment 1—Qualification and term of office:Madeira Beach amendment 2—Induction of newly elected member of board of commissioners:Treasure Island amendment 2—Signature requirement: