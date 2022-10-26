Read full article on original website
REYNOLDS & STATE CANDIDATES RALLY GOP VOTERS AT SIOUX CITY STOP
GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS LED THE SLATE OF REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR STATE OFFICE INTO SIOUX CITY THURSDAY NIGHT AS PART OF A BUS TOUR ACROSS IOWA. REYNOLDS COMMENTED ABOUT DONALD TRUMP’S PENDING RALLY IN SIOUX CITY NEXT THURSDAY ON WHAT WAS HER 5TH STOP OF THE SECOND DAY OF THE BUS TOUR:
Former President Trump to visit Iowa next week in support of Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley
Former President Donald Trump announced he plans to visit Sioux City, Iowa next Thursday for a rally supporting “Trump Endorsed America First" candidates. Two of those candidates include Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans running for reelection this cycle. The rally is slated to start on...
News for Saturday, October 29
This weekend, Saturday and Sunday is the annual Octoberfest, a Remsen tradition. Curtis with Octoberfest describes what happens today in Remsen. Sunday events include a mass at St Mary’s, featuring a choir concert. There’s also the all you can eat meal at St Mary’s cafeteria, from one to 7-30 pm.
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
Trolley service starts in downtown Sioux City
With help from the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Partners, Dave Becker, owner of Black Tie Limousine, bought this trolley a month ago.
Knowing your rights as a renter in Siouxland
The Sioux City Human Rights Commission are helping bring awareness to Siouxlanders rights as a renter.
Corn Belt Farmland Price Sets New Record
A recent farmland sale in Iowa set a new record for the Corn Belt. In Plymouth County, Iowa, farmland was sold for $26,250 per acre. Ag Web Dot Com says Brock Auction Company brokered the sale, which included 55 acres of high-quality farmland. That put the total bill at $1.44 million.
Officials investigating car seen floating in Missouri River
Sioux City Police are investigating a vehicle incident in the Missouri River.
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations
It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
Officials searching for smash-and-grab robbery suspects
Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
WARRIOR DEVELOPERS ANNOUNCE NEW DOWNTOWN PROJECT
THE COMPANY THAT RESTORED SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN WARRIOR HOTEL HAS BEEN HONORED FOR THAT PROJECT AND ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A NEW DOWNTOWN HOUSING PROJECT. AMRIT GILL OF RESTORATION ST. LOUIS SAYS HIS COMPANY WILL EXPAND THE ONE STORY BUILDING AT 614 PIERCE STREET INTO A NEW MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING CALLED THE WARRIOR LOFTS:
State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines
After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
West Sioux, Central Lyon advance in Iowa HS playoffs
ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) – The Central Lyon Lions headed into the Iowa 2A playoffs with a perfect 9-0 record and were seeded as one of the top dogs. Tonight they would take on Clarinda in their second round matchup. In the 1st Quarter, the Lions were already in front 6-0 when the Iowa commit […]
Cornstalk Bales Destroyed In Fire
Alvord, Iowa– Four round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Alvord. According to Alvord Fire Chief Shawn Bosler, at a few minutes before 10:00 p.m., the Alvord Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near the 2300 block of 220th Street, one and a third miles west and a mile south of the north entrance to Alvord.
Fatal west side shooting suspect taken into custody
An investigation was launched on Saturday after officials responded to shots fired in Sioux City.
