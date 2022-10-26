ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscj.com

REYNOLDS & STATE CANDIDATES RALLY GOP VOTERS AT SIOUX CITY STOP

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS LED THE SLATE OF REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR STATE OFFICE INTO SIOUX CITY THURSDAY NIGHT AS PART OF A BUS TOUR ACROSS IOWA. REYNOLDS COMMENTED ABOUT DONALD TRUMP’S PENDING RALLY IN SIOUX CITY NEXT THURSDAY ON WHAT WAS HER 5TH STOP OF THE SECOND DAY OF THE BUS TOUR:
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

News for Saturday, October 29

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday is the annual Octoberfest, a Remsen tradition. Curtis with Octoberfest describes what happens today in Remsen. Sunday events include a mass at St Mary’s, featuring a choir concert. There’s also the all you can eat meal at St Mary’s cafeteria, from one to 7-30 pm.
REMSEN, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns

(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
CHEROKEE, IA
southeastagnet.com

Corn Belt Farmland Price Sets New Record

A recent farmland sale in Iowa set a new record for the Corn Belt. In Plymouth County, Iowa, farmland was sold for $26,250 per acre. Ag Web Dot Com says Brock Auction Company brokered the sale, which included 55 acres of high-quality farmland. That put the total bill at $1.44 million.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations

It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

WARRIOR DEVELOPERS ANNOUNCE NEW DOWNTOWN PROJECT

THE COMPANY THAT RESTORED SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN WARRIOR HOTEL HAS BEEN HONORED FOR THAT PROJECT AND ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A NEW DOWNTOWN HOUSING PROJECT. AMRIT GILL OF RESTORATION ST. LOUIS SAYS HIS COMPANY WILL EXPAND THE ONE STORY BUILDING AT 614 PIERCE STREET INTO A NEW MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING CALLED THE WARRIOR LOFTS:
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines

After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND

West Sioux, Central Lyon advance in Iowa HS playoffs

ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) – The Central Lyon Lions headed into the Iowa 2A playoffs with a perfect 9-0 record and were seeded as one of the top dogs. Tonight they would take on Clarinda in their second round matchup. In the 1st Quarter, the Lions were already in front 6-0 when the Iowa commit […]
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Cornstalk Bales Destroyed In Fire

Alvord, Iowa– Four round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Alvord. According to Alvord Fire Chief Shawn Bosler, at a few minutes before 10:00 p.m., the Alvord Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near the 2300 block of 220th Street, one and a third miles west and a mile south of the north entrance to Alvord.
ALVORD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy